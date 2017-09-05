Utah doesn’t actually have one of the best cities for families.

A new WalletHub report ranked all of the best U.S. cities to raise a family, and Utah’s lone representative on that list ranked outside of the top 15, barely making the top 20.

Salt Lake City finished at No. 19 on the list, ranking just ahead of Scottsdale, Arizona, Denver, Raleigh, N.C., and Gilbert, Arizona.

No other Utah city made the list, which compared 150 of the most populated cities in the country.

WalletHub reviewed 41 different factors in its analysis, looking through such metrics as cost of housing, quality of education and health care systems, as well as opportunities for recreation and leisure.

The Beehive State capital ranked at No. 20 on the affordability scale and earned the 22nd spot for “family fun” ranking. However, its “health and safety” rank dropped to 129.

Overland Park, Kansas, topped the list, having the most affordability homes in the nation, according to the report. Madison, Wisconsin, Plano, Texas, Seattle and Fremont, California, finished out the top five.

At the other end, Birmingham, Alabama, finished last on the list, with Detroit; San Bernardino, California; Shreveport, Louisiana; Hialeah, Florida; and Miami finished out the bottom five.

Look deeper into the report at WalletHub.