Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in a statement on Tuesday the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, an Obama-era plan that protected children who entered the U.S. as undocumented immigrants from deportation, according to CNN.

"Simply put, if we are to further our goal of strengthening the constitutional order and the rule of law in America, the Department of Justice cannot defend this type of overreach," Sessions said.

Jeff Sessions announces the end of DACA pic.twitter.com/6smvfMkf3I — Axios (@axios) September 5, 2017

As CNN reported, the plan keeps close to 800,000 workers from deportation out of the United States.

A lot of these workers are employed by high-earning U.S. companies. Apple, for example, employs close to 250 Dreamers, Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Twitter.

A study from the Center for American Progress released earlier this year found that the loss of all DACA workers would reduce the country’s gross domestic product by $433 billion over the next 10 years.

More so, as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s research project FWD.us found, about 91 percent of DACA recipients have jobs. Ending the program could mean that 30,000 workers a month would lose their work permits, emptying several companies of their workers.

And that’ll directly impact each state.

For example, California would lose $11.3 billion every year in gross domestic product, the most of any state, according to CNBC.

Nine states in total would lose more than $1 billion a year in GDP should Trump revoke DACA.

Utah isn’t one of those states. But it does have a higher loss potential than 33 other states, according to CNBC data.

Utah currently has 9,562 DACA recipients and 8,319 DACA workers. In total, the state would lose $469,159,530 in GDP if Trump revoked DACA.

Review more state data in the CNBC graphic below.

Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch said in a statement Friday that he doesn’t want Trump to rebuke the plan, saying that "individuals who entered our country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here."