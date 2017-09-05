ERDA, Tooele County — Two chicken coops at Fassio Egg Farms caught fire Tuesday morning, killing an estimated 120,000 to 150,000 chickens.

The first building to burn was one of the farm's largest chicken coops, according to Corby Larsen, vice president of operations at the farm.

Firefighters were struggling with shifting winds and lack of water to put out the blaze, said North Tooele Fire Marshal John Stout. Water tanks at the farm didn't have enough water, he said, and the generator powering the water pumps was dangerously close to the flames.

"If the generator goes out, then it's going to stop the wells from filling up those (water) tanks," Stout said. "We still have to continue the water shuttles."

Employees first noticed the fire around 7:30 a.m. and evacuated the farm. All employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Larsen said the fire was started by mechanical or electrical equipment that handles manure inside the structure.

"Unfortunately, if the fire gets in those, it moves very quickly," he said.

Multiple crews were on-site fighting the fire at 3044 W. Erda Way.

This story will be updated as more information is available.