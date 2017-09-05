The West Coast Conference named BYU women’s volleyball junior outside hitter Veronica Jones-Perry as its player of the week, announced Monday.

Jones-Perry led No. 10 BYU to its second-straight tournament title last week, defeating Boise State, Missouri and Sacramento State to claim the Boise State Classic and improve to a perfect 6-0 on the season.

In the first match against the host Broncos, she was the only Cougar to collect double-digit kills, amassing 15. She also had three digs and two blocks in the sweep.

Against the Tigers, who were receiving votes in the AVCA poll last week, Jones-Perry had a match-high 19 kills to go with five digs and two blocks.

Then, in the final match of the week against the Hornets, she was the only player on either team to collect double-digit kills with 13. Jones-Perry didn’t have a single hitting error in the match to hit at an impressive season-high .583 hitting percentage. She also had seven digs, tying a career high.

At the conclusion of the invitational, Jones-Perry was named the Most Valuable Player and added to the all-tournament team. She averaged 5.30 points per set, 4.70 kills per set and 1.50 digs per set for the week.

This is Jones-Perry’s first career WCC Player of the Week honor and the Cougars’ first honor of the season.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.