It was only Week 1 of college football and already we seen records broken, upset victories, and the second biggest comeback in college football history. As fun as it is to break down each game, it’s only best to give you the top five moments that you may have missed last weekend.

Luke Falk is Wazzu's all-time leader in TD passes

Everyone in the state Utah knows Falk as an all-time great for Logan High School. He is now a all-time great at Washington State. After a 31-10 victory over Montana State, Falk becomes the Cougars' all-time leader in touchdown passes. The Cougars also ended their 5-game losing streak in season openers.

A special moment at USC

During the Western Michigan-USC game, an inspirational play had occur during a PAT attempt. Jake Olson, the long snapper for the Trojans, took the field. Olsen is legally blind and has been since the age of 12 . Yet, despite being blind, it did not stop the 20-year old to attempt a flawless snap during PAT to give the Trojans an 18-point lead.

The Rosen One

After trailing 34 points in the third quarter, The Bruins made an incredible comeback, putting up 35 unanswered points led by star QB Josh Rosen. “The Chosen Rosen” came into effect when Rosen threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in 15 minutes. His last touchdown pass came off a fake spike at the ten with 43 seconds left. Are you not entertained?

The 'Canes show their swag after a defensive play

University of Miami has always been known for years for dominance on the field and swagger to go along with it. The Hurricanes showed both of that Saturday in their 41-13 win over Bethune-Cookman. The highlight of that game was from defensive back Malek Young. After catching an interception pass, he was given a thick gold chain with the “U” logo on it as a celebration of his big play. Is the U back?

The biggest upset in FBS history

Ten years after of the upset of century when Appalachian State defeated Michigan, another upset from a FCS program has emerged victorious last Saturday. Howard stunned UNLV in their 43-40 victory over the Rebels. Leading the way for the Bisons was quarterback Caylin Newton, the brother of Cam Newton. Newton finished the game with 330 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. Tough luck for the Rebels for not only losing at home, but also having to pay Howard $650,000 just to show up. That’s the way it goes in Vegas.