Here’s a look at the news for September 5.

U. officials reveal policy change over nurse incident

The University of Utah announced a new protocol for hospital staff interactions with law enforcement on Monday, according to the Deseret News.

The announcement came alongside an apology to nurse Alex Wubbels, who was arrested on July 26 in the emergency room in an event that has since gone viral.

The new U. policy calls for law enforcement to work specifically with hospital supervisors, rather than staff members and nurses.

These incidents are meant to occur away from where patients are treated, too.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Homeless pets arrive in Utah from Texas

More than 100 cats and dogs displaced in southeast Texas thanks to Hurricane Harvey arrived in Utah this week seeking refuge, according to the Deseret News.

The dogs and cats specifically arrived at the Utah Dog Park. They were previously held at the Austin Pets Alive adoption shelter before they became flood victims.

"None of these were animals that were actually displaced by the hurricane," said Temma Martin, Best Friends Animal Society spokeswoman. "The idea was to get the animals out of the area shelters to make space for the animals that were actually displaced by the hurricane."

The animals will be available for new homes later this month after they are quarantined and examined by veterinarians.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Hurricane Irma strengthens, heading to Florida

Both Florida and Puerto Rico declared states of emergency on Monday as Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane, CNN reported.

The hurricane’s path remains unclear, but it will possibly strike the coastal U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Forecasters expect it to head to the Caribbean but then head north.

Still, Florida is bracing for the worst.

"In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement. "This state of emergency allows our emergency management officials to act swiftly in the best interest of Floridians without the burden of bureaucracy or red tape."

Read more at CNN.

Sessions ends DACA ... for now

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, an Obama-era plan that protected children who enter the U.S. as undocumented immigrants from deportation, according to CNN.

Sessions said in a statement that the DACA plan would be rescinded, saying it was unconstitutional.

"Simply put, if we are to further our goal of strengthening the constitutional order and the rule of law in America, the Department of Justice cannot defend this type of overreach," Sessions said.

Jeff Sessions announces the end of DACA pic.twitter.com/6smvfMkf3I — Axios (@axios) September 5, 2017

But the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement it will continue to renew permits over the next six months, giving Congress time to develop a new plan.

Read more at CNN.

Hurricane Irma, but from the sky

NASA's Short-term Prediction Research and Transition Center tweeted out a video of the category 5 Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, taken from the sky.