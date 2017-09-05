Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, an Obama-era plan that protected children who enter the U.S. as undocumented immigrants from deportation, according to CNN.

Sessions said in a statement that the DACA plan would be rescinded, saying it was unconstitutional.

"Simply put, if we are to further our goal of strengthening the constitutional order and the rule of law in America, the Department of Justice cannot defend this type of overreach," Sessions said.

Jeff Sessions announces the end of DACA pic.twitter.com/6smvfMkf3I — Axios (@axios) September 5, 2017

But the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement it will continue to renew permits over the next six months, giving Congress time to develop a new plan.

Trump made it clear he wants to Congress to work on the plan in a tweet Tuesday.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

The origins: President Barack Obama signed the executive plan into action after Congress reached a deadlock on how to help illegal immigrants and undocumented children, CNN reported. Congress will now have to work on a new plan again.

How does Congress feel?: According to CNN, Congress publically and privately asked Trump and his administration to keep the plan in place until they could find a better resolution.

Example: House Speaker Paul Ryan told a Wisconsin radio station that he wants Trump to keep DACA until there’s a solution. He didn’t support Obama’s plan but has grown sympathetic to it, he said.

Another example: Sen. John McCain also condemned the decision in a statement.

MCCAIN: "President Trump’s decision to eliminate DACA is the wrong approach to immigration policy..." pic.twitter.com/h1TTo3DBBk — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 5, 2017

What about Utah Congress?: Utah GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch said in a statement on Friday that he hopes the president doesn’t revoke DACA, saying that "individuals who entered our country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee also released a statement, calling for Congress to find a legislative solution.

Will Obama have anything to say?: If Trump ends DACA, Obama will likely speak out against the decision, according to Politico. The 44th president reportedly has a statement ready to share on Facebook and Twitter if Trump ends the plan.

So will Trump really end DACA?: As of now, no one knows. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that Trump doesn’t want to end DACA, but he’s putting pressure on Congress. In six months, Trump would decide to keep it or disband it entirely.

Wait, really?: Yes. Senior White House officials told Politico on Monday that Trump will "give Congress six months to find a legislative solution."

The cost: DACA has kept nearly 800,00 children free from deportation. The Center for American Progress found in a study that the loss of all DACA workers would cost the U.S. $433 billion in gross domestic product over 10 years.

The allies: The tech industry is thoroughly behind “Dreamers,” according to The New York Times. Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his support for Dreamers, including the 250 who work for his company.

250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 3, 2017

Oh, and investors from Hewlett-Packard, General Motors, Marriott and Wells Fargo, and the investor Warren E. Buffett, all signed a letter to Trump calling for Trump to save DACA.

It’ll affect the White House, too: Javier Palomarez, leader of Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and member of Donald Trump's National Diversity Council, said on CNN’s “New Day” that he’d quit the White House if Trump ends DACA.