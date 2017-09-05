UINTAH, Weber County — Multiple homes are burning as winds push a fast-moving grass fire out of Weber Canyon, across highways and into neighborhoods.

At least two homes and a garage were confirmed to have been lost to the fire, and agencies reported that more structures were being consumed as sustained 45 mph winds fanned the flames.

"There are three (burned structures) confirmed. We keep hearing reports of other structures involved on the radio," said Weber County Fire Marshal Brandon Thueson.

Multiple structures were burning along Bybee Drive, according to the Weber Fire District. Meanwhile, Layton, which is assisting crews in the area, reported on Twitter that flames had jumped I-84 and consumed more homes, threatening other structures as well as cars on the freeway.

Fire officials estimate the blaze, named the Uintah Fire, has grown to 40 acres with zero percent containment.

"This has really expanded to a very large incident covering a lot of ground," Thueson said.

The fire moved so quickly that crews were forced to evacuate from some areas they had been working, Thueson said. No one has been injured.

As the fire spread, a growing list of evacuations were announced in the nearby neighborhoods, including Bybee Drive, Borg Circle, Karen Drive, Bonneville Terrace Drive and anyone who lives north of South Weber Drive.

Meanwhile, the Davis School District reported on Facebook that students from South Weber Elementary, 1285 E. Lester St., were being evacuated to Clearfield High. The district reported that students would be fed lunch and that their parents would need to provide identification to pick up their children.

Anyone who has been evacuated or who is concerned can go to the Dee Events Center, Thueson said. He urged residents areas near the evacuated neighborhoods to stay away from the area, as drivers moving in can snarl traffic, hamper efforts by firefighters or end up in danger.

Smoke from the fire, which started shortly after 7 a.m., was blowing across U.S. 89, obscuring drivers' vision. The highway was closed in both directions from Harrison Boulevard to 3000 North in Layton. As the flames spread, I-84 was closed in both directions near U.S. 89.

Layton firefighters had deployed two brush fire units to assist with the blaze. As many as 80 personnel and 35 units were at the scene with air support being dispatched, the city reported.

Mark Sheffield was watching from a relative's home on Bybee Drive before the area was evacuated as teams from several fire agencies fought flames coming right up to backyards.

"They're spraying water and keeping it defended well," Sheffield said. "It's along the train tracks and just comes straight up to the back of these homes."

Some residents had left their homes, Sheffield said. He wasn't sure if they had left voluntarily or were told to evacuate.

Winds were also pushing smoke from the fires west into a number of cities and as far as the Great Salt Lake, according to witnesses.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.