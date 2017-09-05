Eric Single of Sports Illustrated did his bowl projections for the 2017 college football season, and he had the Cougars and Utes facing off against familiar foes.

He projects the BYU Cougars to head to the Las Vegas Bowl to face off with the UCLA Bruins. If the projection is right it would be the 13th time that the two teams would square off on the gridiron since 1983 with the Bruins holding a 9-3 edge.

As for the Utah Utes, he has them playing in the Cactus Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. It would be the ninth time the former WAC and MWC members would square off. Utah holds the 5-3 advantage in the series, but the Horned Frogs have won the last two matchups.

BYU's fake punt panned

The BYU Cougars tried a fake punt deep in their own territory in the fourth quarter of a 27-0 loss to LSU over the weekend and it caught the attention of Dr. Saturday of Yahoo Sports.

His response on Twitter while showing a video of the fake was simply, "This is not how you fake a punt, BYU."

This is not how you fake a punt, BYU pic.twitter.com/30L68QcyXi — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) September 3, 2017

Other links

And finally...

There were some remarkable plays during Week 1 of the college football season, but the play made by New Mexico State's Jaleel Scott has to be at the top of the list.

Not sure if we will see a better catch all season.