WELLSVILLE, Cache County — A Hyrum man died Monday when the Jeep he was driving collided with a tour bus at an intersection south of town.

Ty Hall, 21, was westbound on state Route 23 in a Jeep Wrangler when he pulled in front of an Arrow Stage Lines bus going north on state Route 91, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Hall was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash, the UHP said.

The bus driver suffered an arm injury but none of the passengers were hurt in the accident that occurred just before 10 a.m. The crash closed both southbound lanes on state Route 91 until about noon.