PROVO — Two games after being assessed a targeting penalty, and the infraction's subsequent suspension, BYU safety Micah Hannemann was flagged for the same infraction during the first half of his team's 27-0 loss to LSU last Saturday.

The senior starting safety will almost assuredly have to sit for the first half of Saturday's game against Utah, according to BYU coach Kalani Sitake, who has since reviewed the film of Hannemann's infraction.

“That’s not the way we teach people to tackle, so I understand the rule,” Sitake said. “It’s to keep people protected and I agree with it…It’s a difficult lesson for Micah to learn, but I anticipate going into this game without him in the first half.”

Replacing Hannemann won't be an easy task, although both Tanner Jacobson and Marvin Hifo have played well as backup safeties.

“It obviously sucks. He’s one of our best (defensive backs,)” said senior linebacker Fred Warner. “You just got to learn to wrap up and keep his head up, and stuff like that. It’s just tough because it’s really tough for defenses to play nowadays with the rules. But he’ll be good. He’ll be back.”

According to players, BYU coaches spend a good amount of time teaching proper tackling techniques, although illegal contact has proved difficult to avoid.

“They emphasize it a lot,” said linebacker Matt Hadley. “They put a big emphasis to keep our face masks up and strike through. It’s difficult in those type of situations.”

RUNNING BACK INJURIES: Both KJ Hall and Kavika Fonua incurred injuries against LSU, and as usual, BYU coach Kalani Sitake would not give specifics about their respective injuries. He did indicate that Fonua is farther along in the recovery process and says it's possible both may play this week against Utah.

“They’re not out, so that’s the way I’m saying it right now,” Sitake said.

