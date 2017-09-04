Football

Jacob Barben, Dixie (Sr.)

Dixie’s senior quarterback had another huge performance in Week 3 in leading his team to a 69-35 win at Tooele.

Barben completed 22 of 28 passes for 501 yards and five touchdowns. In just three games this season he’s passed for 1,240 yards and 12 TDs.

“Jacob is the heart of our team, the most intelligent and cerebral player I have ever coached. He plays a step ahead of the opponent and his teammates know it. That makes them all better because they never worry if he will make the right decision. He always makes the right decision. In my opinion, combining all things mental and physical, he is the best QB in the state,” said Dixie coach Andy Stokes.

Barben passed for 2,248 yards and 22 TDs last year for Dixie but missed the playoffs after injuring his foot in the last game of the regular season.

Girls Soccer

Emma Lightfoot, Herriman (Sr.)

Herriman has won its first four Region 3 games this season, and the play of Lightfoot is a huge reason why.

Last week she scored a goal in Herriman’s critical 4-3 victory over Copper Hills, and then two days later added two more goals in a 5-2 win against Riverton, raising her season total to eight goals.

Two weeks ago she scored four goals against West Jordan.

"Emma has been the key to our offensive success for the last three years and this year is she is off to a great start to make this her, and Herriman's, best year ever,” said Herriman coach Bill DeBruyn. “With her scoring, assisting and playmaking she is, in my opinion, one of the top midfielders in the state."

Volleyball

Ronnie Robinson, Enterprise (Jr.)

Had a standout performance last week in leading Enterprise to a 25-16,14-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Snow Canyon last Tuesday.

Robinson recorded 21 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and one ace to lead the Wolves to the impressive win over the 4A program.

“Ronnie is a joy to coach, She seems to improve every day,” said Enterprise coach Brian Phelps.

Girls Cross Country

Mimi Miyazawa, Mountain View (Jr.)

Won the Utah County Cross Country Invitational with a time of 17:55.90 this past weekend, six seconds faster than teammate Alissa Fielding.

“Mimi never ceases to impress me as well as those around her. One of the best comments/compliments that would best describe her is that she is a gutsy runner,” said Mountain View coach Mike Strauss.

Miyazawa finished seventh at the 4A state meet last fall as a sophomore, and she’ll be one of the favorites at this year’s state meet.

“She is not a very outspoken girl. As a matter of fact, she really doesn't like to be the center of attention; she is always willing to share that. But when she runs she runs with something deep inside, with so much heart and determination that most of us struggle to find even on a good day,” said Strass.

“She is always 'all-in', whether tired or fresh, sick or otherwise, she will put it all out there, all the time. I think these traits come to mind because they are so much harder to teach than the physical. I feel anyone can go out and do hard workouts, but to take yourself to the edge and try your limits just because you want to improve every time you run well, that's someone like Mimi. “

Boys Cross Country

Justin Hartshorn, Lone Peak (Sr.)

Has established himself as one of the top senior runners in Utah this season.

Last weekend he won the Utah County Cross Country Invitational with a time of 15:18.60, three seconds faster than Timpanogos’ Brennan Benson.

He finished second at last year’s 5A state meet and had the second best finish for an underclassman.

Boys Golf

Eli Kimche, Park City (So.)

This past weekend Eli Kimche participated in a national tournament in Arizona against some of the top players in the country. He finished 22nd out of 125 players with a two-day total of 3-over, shooting rounds of 74 and 73.

“Eli proved he is a force to be reckoned with as a freshman last year when he shot 67 on Day 2 of the state tournament, finishing one shot from the overall individual title. Eli is a great example of the amount of work it takes to become a great high school player. His short-term goal is to play collegiate golf and eventually on tour some day,” said Park City coach George Murphy.

Last month he shot a 66 at Schneider’s Riverside in Ogden.

He has played in multiple AJGA Tournaments this summer, including the one in Beaumont, California, where he finished seventh.

Girls Tennis

Hannah McKay, Weber (Jr.)

A cheerleader the past two years, Hannah McKay has excelled on the tennis court for Weber this season.

She plays No. 1 singles for the Warriors, in addition to maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

“Hannah is very athletic and has picked up the game very quickly. She's a very natural, intuitive player. She's smart on the court and uses a variety of skills like speed, endurance, agility and she is very tenacious,” said Weber coach Carolyn McFarlane. “She has a wonderful, well-rounded personality and is a leader on the team. She's just wonderful. We all love her.”