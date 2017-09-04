After opening the 2017 regular season with two shutout victories, Dixie State women’s soccer team picked up two Pacific West Conference weekly awards on Monday. Senior forward Darian Murdock was named PacWest Player of the Week, while forward Tori Page was selected as the league’s Freshman of the Week.

Murdock (5-foot-4; Herriman, Utah/Herriman HS), who was voted PacWest Preseason Player of the Year, picked up right where she left off in 2016 as she netted her second career hat trick in DSU’s 3-0 triumph over Western State Colorado last Thursday. Murdock wasted little time getting her senior season going as she found the back of the net just 3:05 into the match, then tacked on another first-half tally before adding her third goal of the game with five minutes left to play. She fired eight shots overall in the WSCU match, all of which were on frame.

Page (5-8; Centerville, Utah/Viewmont HS) picked up her first collegiate points on a goal and an assist in the second half of DSU’s 2-0 win at Northwest Nazarene this past Saturday. She assisted on DSU’s game-winning goal on a ball played into fellow freshman Brooklyn Vogelsberg in the 63rd minute, and then found the back of the net herself eight minutes later on a header to salt the match away.

Dixie State (2-0-0, 0-0-0 PacWest) continues its road swing to begin the 2017 campaign this week as the Trailblazers head to Rohnert Park, California, for a pair of non-conference matches. DSU opens the trip against host Sonoma State on Thursday, Sept. 7, followed by a date vs. Southern Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.