People say you treat it like another game, but it’s not.

PROVO — Kalani Sitake has seen several different sides to Utah-BYU rivalry over the years and, more than anyone, offer perspective on what it means to both sides. When playing for the Cougars in the late 1990s, he saw Utah make strides to make the rivalry more competitive before seeing the Utes move on to dominate the rivalry when working as an assistant to Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

He's learned from both former BYU coach LaVell Edwards and Whittingham on how best to approach the big game and is working to apply those lessons in preparing his team to take on Utah this Saturday.

“People say you treat it like another game, but it’s not,” Sitake said.

Sitake noted, from his experience, that not a lot needs to be said by coaches to pump players up or give them any particular mindset.

“It just naturally happens,” Sitake said. “I don’t think it’s anything that we can do on purpose. Just let the process happen.”

It's been well-noted by fans and media that the Cougars are on a six-game losing streak to the Utes, which started in 2010. Although most of the games have been close and competitive, Utah has had just a bit more to win six straight times.

But while others are focused on the streak, and the great opportunity to break it, Sitake doesn't number himself among them.

“I’m not talking about any streaks,” Sitake said. “We’re trying to break the streak of losing the last game and winning this one.”

For BYU senior linebacker Fred Warner, he's now been part of the rivalry for two of the years he's played for the Cougars and feels his level of play is enhanced when the Utes are on the other side of the ball.

“In games like this I feel that I play at a higher level, for sure,” Warner said. “It’s just this thing that comes over you, in those type of games, that gives you more energy and more abilities to make plays.”

The Cougars are taking on the Utes this week on the heels of one of the more humiliating losses in program history. A 27-0 beatdown at the hands of LSU left a lot of frustration, which players and coaches are hoping to harness into more focus this Saturday.

“We’re excited about a new week,” Warner said. “That’s what’s great about football; you always get to play another week. We’re excited because it’s a big game this week and it’s at home. Spirits are high right now.”

What's also great about football, in the mind of Sitake, is the rivalry game itself.

“I love football and this rivalry is a big part of it,” Sitake said. “It’s one of the best games in the country, so I think there’s a lot of respect on both sides…It’s fun, and that’s what college football is all about — this type of weekend.”

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney