Kalani Sitake can take a loss if his team plays to its potential. But on Monday, it was evident that the LSU beatdown in New Orleans was still eating at him because the Cougars played with one hand tied behind their back.

Sitake was still visibly concerned over his offense after his team's first practice back from the Superdome in New Orleans.

As Sitake's defensive coordinator, Ilaisa Tuiaki, who was on ESPN 960 radio for a “Coordinator's Corner” at a nearby restaurant, said, as a family, nobody was pointing fingers after the loss to LSU.

Several blocks south, however, Sitake expressed his disappointment in a BYU offense that didn’t cross midfield against the Tigers.

As a D-coordinator, Tuiaki won't point fingers, but as head coach, Sitake can with a call out — and did Monday.

Sitake didn’t mince words. He is demanding improvement out of that side of the ball and a repeat performance is unacceptable. Sitake doesn’t care if the BYU is playing LSU or the New England Patriots — he wants more production, more first downs, more points.

Because offensive coordinator Ty Detmer and his staff of Ben Cahoon, Reno Mahe, Steve Clark and Mike Empey are all “nice guys,” I asked receiver Jonah Trinnaman if Detmer needed a designated chair thrower in team meetings to get attention.

Trinnaman said no, said that Detmer’s style of teaching is just fine. “When a coach yells and screams, you just tune it out," Trinnaman said.

A squirt of pepper spray, perhaps?

When asked about Utah’s six-game win streak and what a BYU victory would mean to his team, Sitake said he’s not talking about that streak at all. “The past doesn’t win you games.”

“The only streak we want to break is losing from last week to this one. We’re trying to break the streak of bad offensive play. On defense, we can get better on fundamentals and do a better job of tackling. We need to improve as a team.”

Sitake said reviewing the LSU game film was difficult to put in perspective because of the lopsided number of plays run by his offense versus defense.

“LSU is a really good team and we didn’t help ourselves with some of the things we did on offense,” Sitake said. “Evaluating that game is hard because our defense was on the field so long.”

The nuts and bolts come down to execution. Sitake said BYU’s offense has to be more productive on first and second downs and stop getting in third-and-long situations, so there are more play calls available and the defense can’t key on Tanner Mangum.

Second, Sitake reaffirmed his enthusiasm and optimism for the offense because he witnessed it in fall camp against Tuiaki’s solid defenders.

On the same radio show Tuiaki did on Monday, Detmer took his turn and accepted the blame for preparing Mangum to get rid of the ball fast. In hindsight, he said he may have overcoached Mangum because if he’d waited and gone further down his progressions, he had receivers open. “That’s on me, that’s my fault and I need to do a better job.”

There were hints at personnel changes, making some play calls more simple and focusing on what they hope is their best playmakers on the field. Experimenting with position by committee work is over.

“You have to make changes,” said Sitake. “There’s no staying the course when it’s not working well. Ty knows that. We didn’t stay the course from week one to week two, we changed things up and maybe we need to change things more.

“If you want something changed, you need to do it in the staff room and you have to do it as a coaching staff. There are things you have to kind of try and feel out and now we know definitely what we can handle. We can’t spend a lot of time giving a lot of guys reps, you have to go with guys you can count on. We need our playmakers on the field this Saturday.”

Sitake said he hated the losing experience with LSU, but it is something to learn from.

“The offense kind of threw us off as a group,” said the head coach.

“We had a punter who thought he could make something happen. If you’d told me with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter it would be 20-0, I’d take that. But, then we handed them a touchdown. If you saw that UCLA game, momentum can swing around quickly.”

Ever the competitor, Sitake couldn’t let a poor offensive showing stand without picking at it.

“Where I feel bad is that our fans had to watch that. That is my fault. I need to do better and our staff needs to do better and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen because we have another good team coming to our place this week.

“I’d be nervous if I didn’t think we had the players that can make things better.”

Again, later in his comments, Sitake revisited his frustration. It’s an itch that only a win can heal.

A passionate player as a fullback back in the day, Sitake earned his college coaching bones as a defensive coach.

Worrying about all three phases (offense, defense, special teams) is giving him gray hair.

“I’d have felt better if we played more effectively and ran our offense like I saw in fall camp. I’d have felt better, even if we’d lost if the matchup was different and we’d given ourselves a chance. It’s hard to evaluate with 38 plays of offense. That just can’t happen. We had 81 snaps on defense that we graded and time of possession was tough.”

Then he closed with this caveat and admission:

“I know I’m coming down hard on the offense but let’s face it. That was the issue and Ty knows that. Our offensive players know that and Tanner knows that. We need to fix it.”

Now, on to Utah.