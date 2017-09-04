There are a host of our guys who are sprinkled throughout the majors right now, and that was our job, to get them there. This season has absolutely been a success.

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to PCL baseball one thing is certain: runs, runs, and more runs. The Bees and Grizzlies put on a picture-perfect Pacific Coast League game Monday afternoon, with the Grizzlies prevailing 9-7 in the final game of the 2017 season.

The two teams combined for 16 runs, on 23 hits, as the lead changed hands three times. A.J. Reed led the way for the Grizzlies, going 3 for 5 with a homer, double and four RBIs. Trent Woodward's RBI triple in the seventh put Fresno ahead for good.

The Bees had their chances, but finished 4 for 14 with runners in scoring position, while stranding seven runners on base. “We had our opportunity. We just tried a little too hard,” said Bees manager Keith Johnson. “We weren’t able to push those last couple of runs across, but that's part of the game.”

ABOVE ALL ELSE: Winning is fun, but the purpose of each and every minor league baseball team is to develop players for the betterment of the big league club. With the season drawing to a close, the Bees appear to have accomplished their purpose this season. Fifteen of the 25 players that started the year on Salt Lake's roster made an appearance with the Angels this season. Thirty-two players have worn both Angels red and Bees yellow in 2017, including six ballplayers on rehab assignments. Not only that, but five Bees also made their MLB debuts, including Nolan Fontana, Cesar Puello, Keynan Middleton, Eduardo Paredes and Troy Scribner.

“The Angels are in the heat of the race right now, trying to get in that wild-card spot, and some of the guys we’ve had down here are contributing to that,” said Johnson. “There are a host of our guys who are sprinkled throughout the majors right now, and that was our job, to get them there. This season has absolutely been a success.”

THE FULL 142: Of the Bees who were in the starting lineup on Opening Day, only four were on the Bees roster and available for the season finale. Dustin Ackley, Shane Robinson, Rey Navarro and Sherman Johnson all started and finished the year in Salt Lake, though only Ackley and Navarro were on the roster the entire season. All four Bees finished in the top eight in games played with the club this season, led by Navarro who appeared in a team-high 125 contests.

Interestingly enough, none of the pitchers (Alex Meyer, Austin Adams, Cody Ege and Keynan Middleton) who made an appearance back on April 6 is on the Bees' roster.

RESPECT: Between the third and fourth innings Salt Lake honored PA announcer Jeff "Voice of the Bees" Reeves. Reeves has been the Bees PA announcer for 24 seasons, a timeframe that accounts for 1,750 Triple-A games. Reeves has witnessed many of the ups and downs in Bees franchise history, including the team’s recent three-year streak (2014-2016) of finishing with a sub .500 record. With 72 wins this season, the Bees have snapped that most recent stretch of mediocrity and clinched the 18th winning season in franchise history.

