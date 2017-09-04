Regardless of what has happened in the past, the records of the teams, who is ranked, who is not ranked, it tends to bring out the best in both teams.

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to the Rivalry Game, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham doesn’t put a lot of stock in other outings like BYU’s 27-0 loss to LSU last Saturday in New Orleans.

“This game is its own entity. It almost doesn't matter what happened prior to this game,” he said. “It is always a battle and is always close game down to the wire, or at least the majority of the time.”

Although Utah has won six straight games in the series, the last four have been decided by a touchdown or less.

“Regardless of what has happened in the past, the records of the teams, who is ranked, who is not ranked, it tends to bring out the best in both teams,” Whittingham said as the 88th all-time meeting approaches. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

SIMPLY PUT: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley didn’t mince words when it comes to the BYU game.

“Nobody wants to lose so we’ve just got to go out there and win,” he said.

After watching the Cougars fall to LSU, Huntley expressed confidence in the Utes’ offense this weekend.

“Yeah, for sure. We’re going to be able to run the ball and we’re going to be able to pass the ball,” he said. “That’s just what our offense is built for and we’re going to put up points.”

FRIENDLY FOES: BYU's hiring of Kalani Sitake as head coach had changed the tone of the rivalry for Whittingham. Sitake was a Utah assistant from 2005-14.

"I consider Kalani a close friend, I've said that many times. I've spent time with him in the offseason, which has certainly put a different feel on the game for me as far as that goes,” Whittingham explained. “But as far as the players, it is a big game and the players are intense just like every week."

JUST FOR KICKS: Senior Matt Gay, a former soccer star at Utah Valley University, had a perfect debut as a kicker for the Utes. The senior made all three field goals he attempted in Thursday’s season opener, connecting from distances of 49, 33 and 32 yards. He also made all four of his PAT kicks.

Whittingham acknowledged that Gay “seems to be cool under pressure” and wasn’t fazed in his first NCAA football game.

EXTRA POINTS: Whittingham said the were no season-ending injuries in last Thursday’s 37-16 win over North Dakota. And that’s about all he had to say about that . . . The Utes returned to practice Monday after getting Saturday and Sunday off . . . Former Mississippi, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville will be part of ESPN2’s broadcast team for the game.

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer