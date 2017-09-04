SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for help from witnesses to an officer-involved shooting early Sunday of a teenage boy who police say had a gun following a vehicle and foot pursuit.

Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said investigators have body camera footage from the Cottonwood Heights police officers who began the pursuit about 3:10 a.m. Sunday but are interested in a video provided to a local TV station.

Shearer urged witnesses and anyone else with information about the shooting to call police at 801-799-3000. The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the shooting, along with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

The teen crashed the car he was driving at 1300 South and I-15 about 15 minutes after the pursuit began and then fled on foot, Shearer said. He said the teenager was pursued by officers to about 1300 South and 500 West. At some point, a Cottonwood Heights police sergeant fired at the teen and hit him.

Grainy video sent to KSTU appears to show an officer on a sidewalk underneath the freeway overpass yelling and ordering someone on the ground not to move. He can be seen rapidly walking backwards as he fires one shot.

The teenager remained hospitalized Monday in fair condition, Shearer said. He said Cottonwood Heights police reported that a gun was recovered from the boy.

Investigators have not released the teen's name nor age, nor have they said why officers were chasing the teen and what prompted officers to shoot him.