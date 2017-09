It wasn’t even rivalry week, but don’t tell the media.

Nine days before the BYU game, Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley was asked about the grudge game.

“Man, we gonna go down south and we gonna handle our business,” Huntley said. “That’s what we gonna do.”

On Monday, Huntley said coach Kyle Whittingham told his team, “We don’t lose to those people down south.”

All Rock On wants is to hear Max Hall’s take on all this.

Then it will definitely be rivalry week.

