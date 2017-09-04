He’ll be missed. He was a legend. When he talked people listened. When he had something to say everybody took note and listened.

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in a long time, former BYU coach LaVell Edwards won’t be part of the Rivalry Game. Edwards, who passed away last December at the age of 86, began his career with the Cougars in 1962. He served as head coach from 1972-2000.

“He’ll be missed. He was a legend,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who played for Edwards from 1978-81. “When he talked people listened. When he had something to say everybody took note and listened.”

Whittingham noted that Saturday’s BYU-Utah contest in Provo won’t be the same without Edwards.

“I miss him. I know they obviously miss him down there,” Whittingham said. “And so we have the first game without coach around, you know, it’ll be a little bit different."

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer