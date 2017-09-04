Spectators lined the route for the Running of the Balls during Park City Miners' Day in Park City on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

Balls were purchased with the proceeds going to local nonprofit organizations, and prizes were awarded to the owners of the first 25 balls down Main Street.

