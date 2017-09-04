SALT LAKE CITY — Univeristy of Utah officials announced Monday they have enacted a new policy concerning hospital interactions with law enforcement officers and also apologized to nurse Alex Wubbels for her now-viral July 26 arrest in the emergency room at University Hospital.

"This will not happen again," Gordon Crabtree, interim CEO of University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics, told reporters at a news conference just days after body camera footage was released showing Wubbels being dragged from the hospital's burn unit by a Salt Lake police detective.

Crabtree said Wubbels, who returned to work about a week and a half ago, was "nothing less than exemplary" for not drawing blood from an unconcious patient against hospital policy despite an order to do so by police officers.

Detective Jeff Payne was placed on paid administrative leave Friday along with a second, unnamed officer believed to be Salt Lake Police Lt. James Tracy after public outrage over the video spread across the country.

Dale Brophy, chief of the U.'s Department of Public Safety, apologized to Wubbels. He said none of his department's officers have been disciplined or placed on leave despite not intervening at the scene on her behalf.

At one point in the video, Wubbels asks a U. police officer, "Can you protect me?" The officer replies no, going on to tell the frightened nurse, "If he's going to arrest you, I'm not going to stop him." The officer is identified as "S. Worona" in a police report.

Crabtree said hospital officials and campus police met the day after the incident and have implemented a new policy that now requires law enforcement officials to deal with hospital supervisors rather than nurses or other staff members.

Wubbels on Thursday released video of her being handcuffed and shoved into a police car on July 26. Wubbels appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Monday with her attorney and said that while Salt Lake police were addressing her concerns, the U. was not.

Crabtree said legal action is under review by the U. general counsel but he was not aware of what was being contemplated.

More information will be posted throughout the day.