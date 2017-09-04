SALT LAKE CITY — Former first lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to speak at an upcoming user conference in Salt Lake City hosted by Farmington-based online education company Pluralsight.

Pluralsight CEO Aaron Skonnard revealed the news in a blog posting, calling Obama "a role model, champion and inspiration for women, families and young people across America and around the world."

The former first lady will participate in a moderated conversation on the final day of the gathering, which runs Sept. 19-21 at the Grand America Hotel, 55 S. Main.

"She is one of the most important and influential advocates for positive change in our generation, and her voice is crucial in advancing the conversation around closing the skills gap," Skonnard wrote.

Other speakers at the event include former BYU and San Francisco 49ers star and current managing director of private equity firm HGGC Steve Young, former Facebook CIO Tim Campos, and Heather Abbott, Nasdaq's senior vice president for corporate solutions technology.

Tickets for Obama's keynote appearance are $199, with all-conference passes going for $499 for Utah residents, $899 for out-of-staters.

For more information on the event, including a complete speaker list, visit www.pluralsight.com.