After opening the season with a record-setting win, the Weber State football team has moved up in the national rankings. The Wildcats are now ranked 20th in the FCS Coaches poll and 25th in the STATS FCS poll.

In the coaches poll, WSU moved up two spots to 20th. The Wildcats were just outside the top 25 in the STATS poll in the preseason.

WSU is third among Big Sky teams in both polls behind Eastern Washington and North Dakota.

Weber State set a school record for points in a game with a 76-0 route of NAIA opponent Montana Western in the season opener Saturday night at Stewart Stadium. WSU scored 10 touchdowns in the game and forced five turnovers.

The Wildcats now hit the road for back-to-back games in California, starting next Saturday, Sept. 9, at Cal. Kickoff in Berkeley is set for 3 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network Bay Area.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.