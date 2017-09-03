SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is hanging on to Utah with a firm grip, keeping temperatures in the 90s throughout the northern half of the state and maintaining triple-digit heat in the Dixie region.

The heat is expected to last through the work week and is helping fuel unhealthy air quality conditions, especially for sensitive populations.

While northern Utah can't compare to the intense heat wave stifling California, the temperatures are well above normal — by 10 degrees — at a time when residents should start seeing relief from the oven-like weather.

The National Weather Service reported late Sunday afternoon that the high Sunday in Salt Lake City was 98 degrees, a record-breaking achievement that surpassed a 2007 high of 96.

Temperatures are forecast in northern Utah to hit 97 degrees Monday, and 96 on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will "cool" slightly by next weekend, with daytime highs at 91 degrees.

In southern Utah, residents can expect to encounter 100 degrees on Labor Day and see temperatures climb to 102 degrees on Tuesday. Again, a "cooling" trend will set in over the weekend, with daytime highs not expected to eclipse 96 degrees.

The hot weather, egged on by a high-pressure system, is helping to mix up a nasty blanket of ground-level ozone that not only looks unappealing but is bad for the lungs.

The Utah Division of Air Quality is classifying Monday and Tuesday air quality conditions on a mandatory action alert level in the Salt Lake area, meaning motorists should refrain from driving as much as possible, and sensitive populations — like those with respiratory conditions — should stay indoors.

With the Labor Day holiday capping the summer vacation season, it's expected Utah highways will be busy with camping enthusiasts and others returning from making a most of the long weekend, a factor that contributes to unhealthy air.