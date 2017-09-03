BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — A muddy construction site exists near the top the canyon, where heavy equipment is putting in an access road to develop a spring for drinking water.

The water will service 22 connections in the canyon's Pine Tree subdivision, a development that failed to meet state requirements for its drinking water system. The current system only functions for half the year and lacks redundancy, and through some sort of oversight, the project did not have the necessary permit from the U.S. Forest Service.

A few canyon residents are calling the Pine Tree project an unnecessary environmental nightmare because the ground is being ripped up to put in a road to access a spring.

They blame Salt Lake City's "protectionist" watershed ordinance, which they say, in a weird twist, is actually ruining the watershed.

"They need to support best management practices for the watershed, and this is not it," said Barbara Cameron, chairwoman of the Big Cottonwood Canyon Community Council.

Their complaint is that there is a more appropriate source of water farther west, right in the midst of cabins and adjacent to an already established dirt road that the subdivision could have tied into if not for the intransigence of Salt Lake City and its watershed ordinance.

"It would have been much less environmentally damaging to develop the other source," said Norm Henderson, who lives up the road in the Silver Fork Subdivision and is past president of the Pine Tree Water Co.

Laura Briefer, director of the city's Division of Public Utilities, said the watershed ordinance prohibits tapping into that other source of water.

"It would be illegal for me to allow them to hook into that spring," she said.

Henderson has fought with the division for years over the water issue in the canyon and recently began raising an outcry with the city, Forest Service, Save Our Canyons and other entities over resource damage he says could have been avoided.

"Accessing spring water or drilling a well was rejected by public utilities. Instead, they recommended that Pine Tree access inferior water in a wetland owned by the U.S. Forest Service," he wrote to Save Our Canyons.

"I argued that there would be much greater negative environmental impact through the wetlands than accessing the springs or a well and that, at the end of the day, we would be using a far inferior water source. My arguments and reason were ignored. We can now see the consequences."

Save Our Canyons said it is monitoring the situation. The Forest Service's Salt Lake Ranger District recently ordered work to stop on the project after it deemed "miscommunication" between the water district and the agency resulted in work starting before the Forest Service gave the appropriate go-ahead.

On Wednesday, Henderson's complaints spurred a site visit by an engineer with the Utah Division of Drinking Water, who observed a "major" change from engineering plans the state approved earlier this summer. The change involved the construction of road access spurring residents' complaints.

Marie Owens, the division's director, said the water company's project was evaluated for its conformity with meeting drinking water standards and for infrastructure sizing requirements. The division, she added, does not review the adequacy or quality of the water resource.

Henderson, who worked for the National Park Service for 35 years and spent the last decade of his career as the Colorado River coordinator, said he finds it unfathomable that the city wouldn't allow a more accessible spring to be used for a water source and instead green light a new dirt road ripping up an area he says includes wetlands.

"They're coming in with fill material and covering up an entire wetland."

Briefer said the watershed ordinance first adopted in 1991 is clear about what city-owned water is available to access. In the case of the Pine Tree subdivision and the "alternative" water source, the spring Henderson asserts is more appropriate has a flow rate that's too high, more than 100 gallons per minute, Briefer said.

The city's protectionist ordinance precludes access to that other spring, she stressed, and even though an alternative had to be developed, that does not mean the ordinance is flawed.

"I think it is a false choice that if we had let this other spring be developed we wouldn't have this problem," Briefer said. "The bottom line is it would have had to meet our criteria and it didn't. ... The big problem here is that the work was done without adequate oversight and without a permit."

Nate Breinholt, president of the Big Cottonwood Canyon Pine Tree Water Co., said he didn't want to comment on the project, and when asked about the alternative water source, he replied, "I have to deal in the reality" of what water source was actually approved to use.

Briefer said the watershed ordinance is designed to safeguard current and future water supplies for 350,000 people tied into the system. Pine Tree, on the other hand, gets its water via a surplus water contract the city isn't obligated to sign, she added.

"The higher producing springs that flow directly into the Big Cottonwood stream, we want to preserve those because they have water supply and water quality benefits for the greater water supply system for the Salt Lake Valley," Briefer said.

Henderson said the Forest Service should have required a more exhaustive environmental review that examined the viability of other water sources. In addition, he asserts the agency should have required more environmental compliance because of the project's location in the watershed and because of the land's wetland quality.

Becky Hotzee, the Forest Service's Salt Lake District ranger, said the spring and neighboring area being accessed for the project do not meet the definition of a wetland.

Cameron said she has similar concerns over the project.

"It just doesn't seem a like a logical approach to promote a resilient forest and for public safety and public health," she said. "We're not professionals, and we're not engineers. That is where government is supposed to come in."

The wetlands controversy is just one of several over the decades involving disgruntled property owners and accusations of Salt Lake City unfairly "hoarding" water and interfering with private property rights.

In this instance, Henderson used to live in the Pine Tree subdivision but lack of adequate water propelled his move to another canyon community, Silver Fork, where he has two lots with sufficient water.

During his time as president of the Pine Tree water company, Henderson said, Salt Lake City was frustratingly difficult to work with.

"They've known about this problem forever. It's been a constant battle," he said.

Canyon property owners have taken their complaints to court, generally with little success.

Earlier this year, the Utah Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of a tangled case involving a property owner in the Albion subdivision in Little Cottonwood Canyon who asserted Salt Lake City had a duty to supply water to his undeveloped property.

Former Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young pleaded with Salt Lake City — which supplies surplus water to Alta — to allow connections in the Cecret Lake subdivision. His pleas were to no avail.

In 2011, Salt Lake City was in court for the Big Ditch Water Co. controversy over conveyance of a water right and whether the company had a right to change a point of diversion based on a 1905 agreement.

The city prevailed on most major issues but lost on the question of whether Big Ditch could apply to change the point at which the water was diverted.

Last year, the Quality Growth Commission reviewed Salt Lake City's control over the watershed and the inevitable conflicts. In its probe of the city's authority, called "extra-territorial jurisdiction," and how it applied to the Wasatch Canyons watershed, the commission recommended this summer that the Utah Legislature establish a panel of experts to examine the controversy.

The commission, too, recommended that the Legislature consider "financial solutions" that could alleviate conflicts with property owners who were thwarted from developing their land because of watershed restrictions.

Those property owners have long contended that it is onerous for Salt Lake City to be able to dictate what happens outside its boundaries, which the city is able to do through extra-territorial jurisdiction granted by the state.

Briefer said disgruntled canyon property owners sue the city because they want to change the rules long after they've been in the game.

Cameron said because the city is blindly sticking to its ordinance, it is actually risking the watershed it is supposed to protect.

"That's the irony."