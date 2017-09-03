LaVell (Edwards) and I were doing our radio show. I said, hey, I want to raise some money for educational purposes. He said sure. We got together and then it took off from there

WEST JORDAN – There may not be another coaching duo like Utah's Ron McBride and BYU's LaVell Edwards.

Their ability to energize a ferocious football rivalry on a foundation of love and mutual respect is unique in its rarity, depth and longevity. About nine months after Edwards’ death, McBride’s eyes still sparkle when he talks about his friend.

No doubt many good things sprang from the unusual relationship the two coaching legends shared. But reverberations of some of their collaborative efforts will be felt long after both men are just historical figures in a storied rivalry between the state’s two marquee football programs.

Among those was a conversation they had after finishing the weekly radio show they shared from 2012 until Edwards’ death in December 2016 — The Legends Show on 1280 The Zone.

“LaVell and I were doing our radio show,” McBride recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, I want to raise some money for educational purposes.’ He said ‘Sure.’ We got together and then it took off from there.”

At first glance, it may not seem the men had much in common. But their love for the game of football and the way it could transform lives, especially at the collegiate level, was at the heart of their friendship. Outside of Xs and Os, their love and concern for the young men who played for them was profound.

They also saw the transformative power of education. It was the way out, the way to a better life and the way the powerless found a place among the power brokers.

Which is what brought McBride to ask his longtime friend if he’d help him raise some money that would open doors and enhance opportunities. “We had BYU and Utah people involved with it to begin with, but last summer, LaVell was slowing down. He was really struggling, but he showed up, feeling horrible. … and he stayed the whole day (at a fundraising golf tournament).”

McBride’s eyes shine with affection as he pauses briefly.

“He was just a remarkable human being,” McBride said. “After he passed away, we thought, ‘We have to continue this, broaden it, make it bigger and give it back to as many people as possible.”

That’s how the Ron McBride Foundation was born. Its goal was to support educational goals from elementary school to college. Last Thursday, he stood before a group of pre-teens at West Jordan Middle School to show them two things — society cares about them and education is the answer to almost every problem.

“Education first,” he said of what advice he offers young people today. “Education gives you power. The more education you have, the more power you have. It’s real simple.”

Many of the children admit not knowing who McBride is until the principal, Dixie Garrison, introduces him.

“This really is all about you,” she said to the students, who screamed and cheered upon hearing his name. “You’re going to see there are a lot of people in the community who care about you and what we are doing here at West Jordan Middle School.”

He delivered a short message about the importance of education and then presented the school with a $10,000 check for library-related programs.

The school’s librarian, Lisa Morley, wiped away tears as she accepted the check.

“I just about fainted,” she said of how she felt when she heard the news. “That is so much. It will do so much good for our school, so many kids it’s going to help. I don’t have to panic to fund several of our programs. This will be amazing.”

Garrison pointed out that the library’s furniture is as old as the school — 1958.

“Our science department has a 3D printer, and they’re making me new feet for some of my tables,” Morley said. “We do things to get us through because the library is so old.” She’s not sure the donation will go to furnishings, however, because she has a long list of programs that the money could fund, starting with their brown bag and book program. Kids bring their lunches to the library and they read a book together.

“We have kids do it every year, so by the time they leave West Jordan Middle School, they have 30 books,” Morley said. “They have their own library that their little brothers and sisters can read coming up and that they can share with friends.”

The difference between owning books and borrowing books is massive, both Garrison and Morley agree. They share them with their families; they can re-read them; and they can discuss the ideas they learn as they’re reading.

“The library is the heart of a school,” Garrison said. “These funds are going to get reading materials into the hands of the students. It’s different when the book is your own. It means more.”

Almost as important as echoing McBride’s message of the power of education, Garrison wants the students to see the donation as an act of love.

“The thing I want all of you students to take away is that people care about you,” she said. “People in the community. We care about you; we care about your learning; we care about your success.”

If he’s known by an entire generation of children as the old coach who gave away books, McBride will be a happy man.

“That would be awesome,” he said flashing that mischievous grin that is both comforting and contagious. “The big thing is, they have to know that I care about them. I care about what happens to them. I care about their lives. I care about their futures.”

The same way he and Edwards cared about the young men who helped them win games, learn lessons, endure pain and bring joy and beautiful memories to countless fans.

He misses his friend, but he continues their efforts in ways large and small. It’s the reason his foundation started the "Love you, man" campaign.

McBride said at the 2017 golf tournament, they honored those lost last year, especially Edwards.

“We chose to donate the money to charities that would honor them and their contributions,” McBride said. “Where would they have wanted the money to go?”

In Edwards' case, that was, as one might guess, contributions to youths. So elementary and middle schools in Ogden and West Jordan received checks from the foundation this month.

“Just pretend I’m a salesman,” McBride said when he addressed the students Thursday. “And what I’m selling is education.”

He proceeds to extol the benefits of an education and offers some lessons derived from each letter of the word.

“The U,” he said, “is for being unselfish. … If you have a student that is struggling, you need to help that student out. If you have somebody sitting by themselves in the cafeteria, invite that student over. Nobody needs to be alone in this world.”

Most of us who love and admire McBride and Edwards and their separate accomplishments were never lucky enough to learn from them in a locker room.

But as I sat in an auditorium surrounded by children just beginning to discover their own abilities and gifts, I realized that maybe anyone who ever loved the Utah-BYU rivalry did receive some of the most valuable coaching ever imparted without a whiteboard.

Because if McBride and Edwards taught us anything, they showed us what it means to find and, more importantly, be the kind of friend who challenges you, understands you and eventually changes you.