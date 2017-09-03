It would have been easy for us to throw in the towel on an extremely hot day at the end of a six-match road stretch with all of the travel, but we didn't. We hung in there and had a great reaction.

Libby Weber scored the game-winning goal in the 59th minute to help the Utah Valley University women's soccer team secure a 2-1 road victory over Oral Roberts on Sunday afternoon at Case Soccer Complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Utah Valley snaps a three-match skid to improve to 2-4-0 on the season. Oral Roberts falls to 1-4-0 with the loss. The match also ends a streak of six-straight road games to start the season.

"I was really happy with our effort today," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "I was proud of the way our team reacted after conceding the game-tying goal. It would have been easy for us to throw in the towel on an extremely hot day at the end of a six-match road stretch with all of the travel, but we didn't. We hung in there and had a great reaction. That moment could very well be a turning point for us."

Utah Valley struck first in the 26th minute after Ashlyn Farnes found a loose ball inside the box and fired a shot into the back of the net to give the Wolverines a 1-0 advantage. Sydney Fitzpatrick was credited with the assist on the score. The goal marks Farne's first career goal as a Wolverine.

Oral Robert's Jordan Langebartels received a pass from Amanda Dial outside the box before making a move around the UVU defense for the equalizer in the 60th minute to tie the game at 1-1.

The tie didn't last long as Utah Valley's Weber connected on a shot from 18 yards out just 21 seconds later, scoring what proved to be the game winner for the Wolverines. The goal is Weber's first of the season and the seventh of her career at UVU. Both Hannah Bruce and Breanna McCarter earned an assist on the Weber goal.

Utah Valley dominated the match on the offensive side of the ball, outshooting Oral Roberts, 20-7, on the day, including a 9-3 shots on goal advantage. Breanna DeWaal led UVU with a match-high seven shots, including a match-best four on net. Fitzpatrick, Tori Smith and McCarter each recorded two shots. The Wolverines registered six corner kicks to ORU's one.

Brooklyn Nielsen played all 90 minutes in goal for the Wolverines, recording two saves with the one goal allowed.

"It was truly a collective effort today," said Lemay. "We played 19 players today and our bench deserves a lot of credit. Our freshmen gave us a lot of effective minutes. It wasn't the prettiest at times, but we battled through it and came away with the win."

After playing six-straight matches on the road to open the 2017 season, Utah Valley returns home to open its home slate on Friday, Sept. 8, against Mountain West Conference rival Wyoming. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., at Clyde Field.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.