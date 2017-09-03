HOUSTON — President Dieter F. Uchtdorf stood at ground zero of Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday and extended a charge to service-minded Mormons across South Texas: “Let’s go out there and do the work.”

President Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arrived in Houston Sunday morning and presided over a special sacrament meeting of volunteer workers in the Cypress Texas Stake Center. More than 800 people, many in yellow Mormon Helping Hands T-shirts, were gathered for the meeting. Similar meetings were being held across Texas, prior to members serving in their neighborhoods and communities.

President Uchtdorf was joined by Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé; Elder J. Devn Cornish, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Daniel W. Jones, an Area Seventy.

President Uchtdorf began his remarks by speaking of the love the First Presidency has for the Texas members. “We love you and we bless you,” he said, before adding with a smile, “We are not here in get in the way.”

The LDS Church leader spoke of the beauty many members have shown as they have served others. A few have served even while floodwaters have damaged their own homes. “But you turned around and went out and helped others.”

Service, President Uchtdorf added, is the true sign of faith.

He noted that many were wearing Helping Hands T-shirts. But he said, “A helping heart is what is most important.”

President Uchtdorf noted that from the sky much of Houston looks normal. But on the ground there is much trouble. “This is true in our spiritual journey,” he said.

President Uchtdorf spoke of his personal love for those who serve. When he was a little boy in war-torn Germany, he was sustained by the love and service of others. “The world has hope for the future because of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

He concluded his remarks with a special blessing that all who serve will be blessed as they bless the lives of others.

In his remarks, Bishop Caussé said the First Presidency was anxious to be with the members in the Houston area as soon as possible. He told the members gathered in the Cypress Texas Stake Center that “many people will be blessed by your efforts.” He referred to the third verse of his favorite hymn, “Master, the Tempest Is Raging.”

“Master, the terror is over. The elements sweetly rest. Earth’s sun in the calm lake is mirrored, And heaven’s within my breast.”

He acknowledged that these are troubled times and there are many waves in this world. “But we are on the right boat and with the right pilot, even Jesus Christ.”

In his brief remarks, Elder Jones said all who labor on this special Sabbath Day “will be highly favored of the Lord.”

President Uchtdorf was also expected Sunday to visit work locations, command centers and reach out to community partners. He is also expected to check on the status of the Houston Texas Temple, which was damaged by floodwaters.

