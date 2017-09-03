It was a difficult game. We need to respond better. This is adversity for us. We’ve got to respond better and get ready for next week.

PROVO — Not only is BYU facing the challenge this week of trying to end a six-game losing streak to arch-rival Utah, but the Cougars will also enter that game coming off of one of their worst offensive performances in decades.

During a 27-0 trouncing at the hands of No. 13 Louisiana State Saturday night at the Superdome in New Orleans, BYU gained a miserable 97 yards of total offense, its fewest in a single game since it had 92 against Iowa State in 1974 (at least in that one, the Cougars scored a touchdown).

Also, BYU was shut out for only the third time since 1975 — a stretch of 528 games. The Cougars had the ball for 18:06, just the fourth time since 1975 that they held the ball for less than 19 minutes in a game.

“We couldn’t generate any momentum. We had 38 plays on offense and minus yards rushing. It’s hard to win games when you do that,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “It was a difficult game. We need to respond better. This is adversity for us. We’ve got to respond better and get ready for next week.”

BYU and Utah meet Saturday (8:15 p.m. MDT, ESPN2) at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Sitake is feeling a sense of urgency to help his team improve.

“We’ve got to get better now. I’m tempted just to throw this (LSU) game out. But we need to look at and review it and see where we need to get better,” Sitake said. “We need to get this next one. We need to focus on that. It was kind of an ugly game for us to play. A lot of that is because of LSU. It's my job as a head coach to make sure this performance doesn’t show up again."

Quarterback Tanner Mangum completed 12 of 24 passes for 102 yards and an interception against the Tigers.

“It’s frustrating to spend all that time in the offseason working for moments like this and to show up and not play our best, it hurts,” Mangum said.

Mangum took “full responsibility” for the Cougars’ offensive futility and said he wouldn’t dwell on the loss to LSU.

To make matters worse for the Cougars, they’ll be without senior safety Micah Hannemann in the first half of Saturday’s game due to a targeting penalty and ejection in the second half against LSU after Hannemann collided with Tiger running back Derrius Guice.

Sitake said the plan is to appeal that ruling.

“I couldn’t get a clear explanation on why it was targeting. It wasn’t a flag actually thrown on the field. It was something that was reviewed from up top. My understanding is we can appeal it. Whatever we can do to get our player back we’re going to try to … I feel like I don’t know what he could have done differently. I also didn’t see it firsthand. I didn’t see what the issue is.”

The Cougars are still trying to figure how to breathe life into their moribund offense, which is averaging 10 points per game.

What did Sitake think of Mangum’s performance?

“He’s a great quarterback. He didn’t play great tonight. Our whole team didn’t,” he said. “I’ve seen the stuff that he does. He’s very capable. I know that he’s upset and frustrated about the way he played. It’s easy to blame one player. I wish it was that easy for me. We’re going to have to review all the stuff that we’ve done. Quarterbacks get blamed for it, and that’s not fair. That’s OK. He’s a big boy. He can handle it. He’s also a leader on the team. He’ll get these guys ready. He’ll get this offense responding. He and (offensive coordinator) Ty Detmer will get this thing fixed.”

BYU’s defense stayed on the field for an inordinate amount of time against LSU and surrendered 479 yards of total offense.

“Our defense isn’t good enough to be out there for most of the game," Sitake said. “It was good for us to see that physical type of football. I don’t know how much we’re going to see that from here on out. Looking to next week, that’s what we’re going to be focused on. We have to win in the trenches to be as effective as I want us to be on defense.”

If BYU doesn’t turn things around quickly, it could be staring at a seventh straight setback to Utah.

“We’ve got a big one coming up next week,” Sitake said, “and our focus will be on trying to fix some things and trying to get some momentum and finding ways to win the game.”