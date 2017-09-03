I don’t want to use/abuse our relationship by talking specific football stuff. I just have to be a dad. I trust Freddie (Whittingham) and know he is trying to help him be a better player.

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re looking for a poster-boy for the NCAA’s often-phony “student-athlete” appellation, we’ve got the real deal — Harrison Handley, Utah’s senior tight end.

How many students finish an undergrad degree and a master’s degree in five years, yet alone one who spends several hours a day playing D-I football. He’s not only always been a model student — and a regular on the honor roll and dean’s list — but along the way he developed an enduring relationship with a special-needs high-school classmate, married his high school sweetheart, and, after eating his way into a tight end’s body, broke into the lineup at Utah.

The name might sound familiar to the state’s football fans. Handley is a second-generation college tight end. His father Darren was the starting tight end for BYU. From 1985 to 1988, he caught 97 passes for the Cougars, totaling 1,244 yards and five touchdowns. He led BYU in receiving one season.

On Saturday, his former team will play the Utes in Provo. Do we even have to ask which team he will cheer for? (OK: “I love BYU and have blue blood in my veins, but I cheer for the red when Harrison plays.”)

Harrison grew up watching his father play football — on videotape. It was more than casual viewing. He watched the tapes while his father pointed out the nuances of receiver play — how he stemmed a linebacker, why he chose a certain release, how he adjusted routes based on the way the defender played him. Sometimes Harrison would take the tapes to his room and watch them alone. At the U., he chose to wear jersey No. 88 because that was his father’s number. His father found out about it on Instagram.

“I am the player I am today because I watched him and saw the technique he used,” says Harrison.

Even though Harrison played quarterback in Little League, his future as a receiver seemed preordained. Converting to wide receiver at Alta High, he had one obvious advantage: his height. He won the genetic lottery in a family of five kids, growing to 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-5 and change, depending whom you ask — about a half-foot taller than his tallest sibling and about three inches taller than his father, who was the tallest in his family.

At Utah, he was converted to his father’s position. All he had to do was pack on weight. He consumed 12,000 calories a day trying to gain weight throughout his high school years, with no visible effect (talk about a fun chore). He ate every couple of hours to gain weight, even setting his alarm to wake up in the middle of the night and down another protein shake. After all that, he was only moderately successful, reaching 205 pounds as a senior.

At Utah, he reached a high of 255 pounds this year, and then the Ute coaches drew the line. They asked him to cut 10 pounds, which he accomplished this summer while working out with his father, who was dumping his own weight.

Handley played in 10 games last season — he missed the other three with an ankle injury — and produced modest numbers, with 12 catches for 168 yards. The previous season he accumulated 21 catches for 286 yards and four touchdowns. He saw a lot of action in the season-opener against North Dakota, but caught only one pass.

Some sons might resent advice from their fathers, but Harrison seeks it. After games he asks his father, “How do you think I did?” The first few times this happened, Darren’s response was, “Do you really want to know? I’m going to be honest, so if you’re ready I’ll tell you.” If Harrison has had a rough game, Darren will wait a day to answer the question, but usually they cover it during the walk from the locker room to the parking lot.

“I micro-watch the game,” says Darren. “I watch him, not the offense. I’m watching every step he takes, so I can tell him. He loves it. He eats it up. He’s never gotten mad at me for any criticism. I don’t do it in a negative way. I learned that’s not effective.”

The games are hard on Handley — not Harrison, Darren. He doesn’t sleep well the night before games, or the night of the game. He manages to eat breakfast on game day, but he’s so sick to his stomach that he doesn’t eat again until after the game.

“As a player you can affect things through your efforts, but as a dad there’s nothing you can do,” he says. “When I played, I never got sick or nervous, but as a dad I’m stick to my stomach all the time on game day.”

For the record, Harrison’s official coach is the Utes’ tight end coach, Fred Whittingham, who was Darren’s college teammate and roommate, not to mention a groomsman at his wedding. They have remained friends, but these days the friendship has restraints.

“I don’t want to use/abuse our relationship by talking specific football stuff,” says Darren. “I just have to be a dad. I trust Freddie and know he is trying to help him be a better player. I think when Harrison is done we (he and Fred) will talk more often. I steer clear.”

Harrison is beginning the last season of his collegiate career, and he has positioned himself well for the future. He graduated from high school early so he could enroll at Utah for the 2013 winter semester. He immediately set out to complete his degree — undergrad and master’s — before he completed his football eligibility to make the most of his football scholarship. That meant taking 20-plus credit hours each semester. That’s a giant load for any student, but especially a D-I athlete.

“I definitely learned time-management skills,” says Harrison. “It was pretty difficult. I wanted to get it all banged out and paid for.” He has three classes to complete this semester to finish up his master’s degree in educational leadership. “I’ve taken school serious pretty much since middle school,” he says. “I’ve always had to have that high GPA. School has been a priority.”

In March, Harrison married his high school girlfriend, Hanna Gabrielsen. One of his groomsmen was Tanner Inkley, who has Down syndrome. Handley was one of a handful of players who befriended Inkley at Alta High. Inkley ate lunch with Harrison and tagged around with him in the halls. When the Alta football team presented Handley an award at the postseason banquet, he gave it to Inkley. On Letter of Intent Day, when a ceremony was held for Handley to sign with Utah, he arranged to have Inkley sign his own letter of intent to be team manager at the U. Inkley and his parents meet Handley as he emerges from the locker room after games.

“They have a special relationship,” says Bryan Inkley, Tanner’s father.

Harrison remains tight with his father, as well. They lifted weights together this summer and lost weight together, although for entirely different reasons — Harrison shed 10 pounds for football, Darren shed 75 pounds, dropping from 340 to 265, for his health.

“It’s crazy to see my dad poppin’ out of his shirts like that,” says Harrison. “When he comes around practice now, my teammates are like, ‘Dang dude, your dad’s looking good.’”

“I talk to Harrison multiple times a day, but football is just a sliver of what we talk about,” says Darren. “He truly is one of my best friends and we depend on each other for support.”

