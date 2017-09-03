NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill didn't stay unemployed in the NFL for long.

One day after being a victim of the league's final roster cutdown, the former BYU quarterback was claimed off waivers by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. J.J. Dielman, the former Ute center drafted by Cincinnati, was the only other local claimed off waivers, as the Los Angeles Rams claimed him.

Hill, a rookie, signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent but was waived by the team Saturday as NFL teams were forced to cut their opening-day rosters to 53 active players, resulting in more than 1,100 players being cut this past week, most on Friday and Saturday.

Hill completed 14 of 20 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in three games while adding 71 rushing yards and a 23-yard touchdown run, the game-winning score in victory over Washington.

Hill joins a New Orleans quarterback group that includes Super Bowl winner and 10-time Pro Bowler Drew Brees, as well as eight-year veteran Chase Daniel.