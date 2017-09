COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A teenage boy who police say had a handgun was injured in an officer involved shooting early Sunday.

The boy is expected to survive, and the officer was placed on administrative leave.

A news release said the shooting happened after a vehicle pursuit at 3:09 a.m.

The Salt Lake Valley Critical Incident Team is investigating.The officer was placed on administrative leave. No other details have been released.

