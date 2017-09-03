The BYU Cougars got dismantled by the LSU Tigers 27-0 on Saturday night in New Orleans. BYU had no answers for the size and strength of the Tigers on either side of the ball as LSU had its way most of the night.

Scoring recap

The Tigers got on the board on their second possession of the evening when Derrius Guice scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter. He carried the load on the 13-play, 66-yard drive as he totaled 47 yards on 10 carries.

Guice pushed the LSU lead to 14-0 minutes later when he found pay dirt from one yard out. This time, the score was set up through the air as Danny Etling found D.J. Chark behind the defense and delivered a strike that turned into a 52-yard gain before Chark was pulled down at the BYU 2-yard line.

LSU extended its cushion to 17 on the Tigers' opening drive of the second half when Jack Gonsoulin connected on a 23-yard field goal attempt. One of the big plays to set up the score came from Russell Gage who had a 32-yard reception to move the ball deep in BYU territory.

Gonsoulin added to the lead late in the third when he hit a 29-yard field goal attempt. The drive was set up by a big punt return from Chark who gave the ball to the Tigers on the Cougars 37-yard line.

The Tigers put up their last score of the night two possessions later on a 1-yard run from Darrel Williams. The Drive went just 12 yards on two plays after a BYU fake punt came up short.

Three stars

3. Micah Simon

Although Simon made just two catches, both went for first downs on a night where the Cougars moved the chains just six times.

2. Marvin Hifo

After collecting just one stop during his first game as a Cougar, Hifo was BYU's leading tackler against LSU as he collected 10 tackles, including three of the solo variety.

1. Matt Bushman

Bushman had another solid effort as he led the Cougars in receiving yards for the second game in a row. On the night he brought in four passes for 43 yards, including a pair of first-down grabs.

Analyzing the stats

The Tigers dominated every major statistic in the win. They outgained the Cougars 479-97, won the time of possession battle 41:54-18:06 and had 20 more first downs.

BYU finished the night with just 14 carries for minus 5 yards. It was the worst rushing performance for the Cougars since they had minus 21 yards on 18 carries in a 52-9 loss to Air Force in 2002.

BYU's longest run in the loss came from Tanner Mangum who had a 6-yard run to move the chains in the final minutes of the second quarter. The longest carry by a running back was a delivered by Kavika Fonua who had a 4-yard gain.

The Cougars had six first downs and 97 yards of total offense and never moved the ball into LSU territory. To put into perspective just how abysmal that offensive output was, it was the only game where BYU has had less than 100 yards of total offense since the turn of the century. The previous low was in 2015 when the Cougars put up 105 yards in a 31-0 loss to Michigan.

Up next

The Cougars return home for the rivalry game against the Utah Utes on Saturday. The Utes are 1-0 on the young season coming off a 37-16 win over North Dakota on Thursday night.

Some players to watch for the Utes are sophomore quarterback Tyler Huntley and junior safety Chase Hansen.

Huntley made his first start against North Dakota and while showing some early growing pains, did some very nice things. He completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 227 yards and a touchdown while adding 70 yards on the ground and two more scores.

As for Hansen, he is the leader of a very young but talented secondary. He collected six tackles in the win over North Dakota after finishing with 90 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles a season ago.