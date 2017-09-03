By far the craziest, most fun game I’ve ever had in my life. I mean, I was tired, but you don’t think about it, you just push through.

PROVO — It wasn’t until Bryce Orton scrambled into the end zone in the sixth overtime that Johnny Astle felt any fatigue.

“I was exhausted,” the senior defensive end said. “As soon as Bryce ran in the touchdown, I was about to pass out. Until it was over, I wasn’t even thinking about that.” The Provo Bulldogs and Riverton Silverwolves delivered one of the most unique and impressive battles with a six-overtime game that the Bulldogs managed to win 36-33 on an 8-yard run by Orton.

“We won the game on a set screen,” Provo head coach Tony McGeary said. “It was a play we won with when I played high school.”

The Bulldogs came from behind at the Silverwolves' newly upgraded stadium. Heading into the fourth quarter, Provo led Riverton 20-17.

While McGeary and the players said they never doubted the Bulldogs' ability to leave the road game with a win, there were a couple of moments that tested all of them near the end of the fourth quarter.

First, the Bulldogs fumbled with about a minute and a half to play. The team’s defense, however, held the Silverwolves to a field goal by Stockton Lund with just second on the clock that tied the game at 20-20.

The first overtime saw both teams score touchdowns.

“It was one of those type of things where just a centimeter here or there made the difference,” McGeary said. “We got through the first three rounds, and then we had to go for two if we scored, but neither of us scored. Then we were just kicking field goals back and forth. They blocked one, we missed one, both teams had good kickers. Finally we won the game on the set screen.”

The play was a bit of a trick play in which Orton appeared to be holding the ball for the kicker.

“We were backed up, I think it was fourth and 14, and my boys said they wanted to run it,” he said. “I thought, what do we have to lose, so we ran it. It created a lot of confusion for the people in the stands because we didn’t need to score. We only needed a first down, and we got that at the 8-yard line.”

Orton scored on the next play, ending the game.

Astle said the players never felt panicked, tired or frustrated.

“It was such a crazy game,” he said. “By far the craziest, most fun game I’ve ever had in my life. … I mean, I was tired, but you don’t think about it, you just push through.”

In fact, while McGeary said the game revealed how mentally tough his team is, Astle said it made him appreciate all those summer mornings when coaches opened the weight room at 5:30 a.m.

“That just got us super prepared for something like this,” Astle said. “Everybody was just ready to go. Both teams were just really tough. It was just two teams battling it out.”

Astle said the marathon game confirmed something he’s felt about this team since they went undefeated as sophomores.

“I’ve always thought we were a great team,” he said. “We might not have the biggest guys or the best guys, but we’ll always have the best team.”

When asked to single out guys who impressed or surprised him with their grit and performance, he basically rattled off the entire team — Terrence Ulibarri, Mark McKell, Jimmy Tomasi, Bryce Orton, Kris Taufa’asau, Jaxon Tronson, and then he laughed, “I thought our whole team played great!”

McGeary echoed that sentiment, also pointing out that kicker Braiden Lovell hit four field goals.

“I was just so proud,” McGeary said. “They never give up. They (impressed with) just the discipline to come in and play. We kept our composure, didn’t get any unnecessary fouls, and they just competed right down to the end.” It was a massive moment for a team with so many questions before the season started.

“We’re still defining who we are as a team,” McGeary said. “Winning those close games, just all the hard work in the offseason and weight room has paid off. I’m just really proud of them.”

In addition to showing their endurance and resourcefulness by going back to running the ball in the sixth overtime, McGeary said that showed just how mentally tough the boys have become.

“The mental toughness and the desire to keep pushing forward, that’s where you like to see the building in the weight room transfer onto the field.”

Coach McGeary mentioned many of the same players Astle singled out, but he also mentioned Kelton Bertangini, Garrett Lesa and Noah Lamont. Like Astle, he had trouble just mentioning a few players as it seemed every contribution turned out to be critical.

“It was just a thriller,” McGeary said.

The marathon game, while impressive, is not a state record.

“There was a game in 1982, interestingly enough, involving Provo, and that was seven overtimes,” said football historian George Felt. “Provo beat Pleasant Grove 51-44 in that game.”

There was another six-overtime game in 1978 featuring North Summit and Wasatch, in which the Braves defeated the Wasps 38-32.

Nationally, the record is 12 overtimes. A game in Texas in 2010 needed 12 overtimes to decide a winner. The final score? 84-81.

Even though it’s just the third game of the season, McGeary said this kind of test will only help the team grow.

“We’re getting more contributions from all of our players,” he said. “It’s good to see them be tested and grow in that way.”

Astle said it also gives them confidence going into this week’s showdown with their cross-town rival — Timpview.

“We’re super excited to play them,” he said. “We’re ready to get after it.”