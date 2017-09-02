SALT LAKE CITY — In a game crucial to the Pacific Coast League Southern Division race, the Salt Lake Bees fell 4-2 to the Fresno Grizzlies Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark. For the Bees, the loss was the third in a row.

“Win,” Bees manager Keith Johnson replied when asked what the team had to do to clinch a playoff spot. “Obviously, right now we’ve got some guys going on fumes, guys that are huge to us.”

At the time of writing, the El Paso Chihuahuas, who entered Saturday tied with Salt Lake for the Pacific Southern Division lead, were leading Sacramento 8-1 in the seventh inning. If El Paso wins, the Bees will be one game behind for the division lead with two games to go. In the event that the two teams finish tied in the standings, the Chihuahuas hold the tiebreaker.

“They’re fine, they’re fine. They’re professionals. At the end of the game, you’ve got to shake it off, by the time you leave this clubhouse, you’ve got to leave the game here and get ready for the next one,” Johnson said. “I have no doubts at all that the guys are giving me all that they’ve got right now, and that’s all I can ask. Everybody out there is wanting to win, they’re doing their best to win, and it’s just not happening for us the last couple of nights.”

Josh Rojas scored the first run of the game after A.J. Reed hit an RBI ground-out to first, scoring Rojas from third base in the top of the third inning.

Sherman Johnson led off the bottom of the third frame with a double to right field. He was sacrifice bunted over by David Fletcher, then a deep fly ball from Michael Hermosillo brought Johnson home on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one.

The Grizzlies took a 3-1 lead on a two-run, two-out double from Drew Ferguson off of Drew Gagnon that hit the rail in left center field, bounced straight up, but did not go over the fence.

“He (Gagnon) was trying to execute his pitch, and the guy (Ferguson) put a good swing on it,” Johnson said.

Salt Lake whittled the Fresno lead down to one run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Rey Navarro sent the first pitch that he saw for a double. Navarro was moved over by a Jefry Marte ground-out, then a Dustin Ackley ground-out sent Navarro home to put the Grizzlies ahead 3-2.

Gagnon walked Garrett Stubbs to start the top of the eighth inning, then — with Stubbs stealing — threw a wild pitch, allowing Stubbs to get to third base. A hard-hit double to center field from Trent Woodward sent Stubbs home and increased Fresno’s lead to two runs.

In their last chance in the bottom of the ninth inning, Ramon Flores started the inning with a walk, then stole second base as Shane Robinson struck out. Rey Navarro grounded out for the second out. Jefry Marte flew out to center field to end the game.

