HOUSTON — It’s almost redundant to call Houston a Latino city.

A visitor can pull into countless shopping centers here and buy a Mexican torta a Colombian arepa and a Salvadoran pupusa without ever leaving the parking lot. More than 40 percent of Houstonians identify as ethnic Latinos.

It’s risky to attempt to homogenize the vastly diverse Latino community living in the United States. An immigrant from, say, Guatemala likely has little in common with an immigrant from Argentina beyond a common language. Still other Latino families have lived in the U.S. for generations and speak only English.

A glance at Utah’s growing Latino population reveals similar trends.

But differences aside, several Houston Latinos said Saturday their community has come together during Hurricane Harvey and the tropical storm that followed.

“We come from many different places, but we have a desire to help each other no matter what,” said Lucy Cardoza, a Salvadoran who has lived in Houston for more than 20 years.

Spanish-language newspapers, radio and television have long been media staples in the country’s fourth largest city. Cardoza kept attentive eyes (and ears) on Spanish-language TV and radio throughout the disaster. But it was social media and instant messaging that really kept her connected with her community.

“I’m part of a WhatsApp group text in my church group that let me know about other families that were being affected,” said Cardoza, whose home near Houston’s Galleria region escaped flooding.

Facebook and other social media platforms were also invaluable communication tools for the Latino community — and many others — during the past catastrophic week.

Texas was the focus of national news prior to Harvey. A U.S. district judge recently found Senate Bill 4 — the so-called “anti-sanctuary city” law — to be a violation of free speech.

Pastor Hernan Castano, a pastor of Houston’s Rios De Aceite Church, told NBC News that the Latino community has stepped up and served others even amid political divisions and controversy.

“Many Latinos are out there regardless of color, race, immigration status and background,” he said.

Mexican-born Baldo Flores has lived in Houston since he was 4 years old. Spanish is his first language. And while he appreciates his Hispanic heritage, he learned firsthand that when water begins filling one’s home, it really doesn’t matter which community shows up to help. The vital thing: that someone shows up.

Flores lost everything but a few articles of clothing and his cellphone to Harvey. He said the love of his family and friends have helped him hang on.

“I don’t have anything, but I have everything,” he said.

Cooperation in Beaumont

Harvey’s impact on the sprawling Houston area has been vast, costly and deadly. Dozens have lost their lives and flooding has damaged an estimated 156,000 dwellings across the greater Houston area.

But Harvey didn’t discriminate. The massive storm has proven an “equal opportunity” disaster, wreaking havoc in multiple Gulf Coast cities and states.

The Texas city of Beaumont — a municipality of 118,000 about 90 miles northeast of Houston — has been staggered by the historic storm. Flooding, water shortages and power outages continued Saturday to plague the city and many of its surrounding communities.

Inundated roads have even turned some neighborhoods into veritable islands, isolated and inaccessible to motorists.

The presiding Mormon official in the region, Beaumont Texas Stake President Mark Ratcliff, has not stepped inside his home since Harvey raged across southeast Texas earlier this week.

Ratcliff was out of the country when the storm hit. So he enlisted both resourcefulness and pluck to make it back to Beaumont. He then went directly to the Beaumont LDS chapel and hasn’t really left since.

But Ratcliff would surely count himself among the lucky ones in Harvey-weary Jefferson County.

“We have 60 to 80 members in our stake who have had water in their homes — some have had a few inches, and others have had water up to the ceiling,” he told the Deseret News.

Many of those homes “we just can’t get to” because floodwaters haven’t receded, he said. Entire communities remain inaccessible. The Texas city of Lumberton, for example, “is completely isolated.” Meanwhile, many in the northern communities of the Beaumont stake were without power Saturday.

“All of our impacted members have been able to find shelter with friends or relatives,” he said.

To best serve their threatened community, the Beaumont LDS meetinghouse was turned into a shelter/emergency distribution center, handing out food, clothing, bottled water and other provisions to anyone who visits the building. On Friday, a church-owned Deseret welfare semitrailer made the onerous drive from Houston to Beaumont. Local members jumped in to help the stacks of bottled water and other items.

“Yesterday we had about 700 people come to the chapel,” said President Ratcliff.

No one asks for proof of church membership. The life-sustaining goods are given to any who walk through the door.