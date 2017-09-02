We should absolutely gain confidence from a game like this. We went out and did what we were supposed to do.

OGDEN — At 5:56 p.m., a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded just a few miles out of Soda Springs, Idaho. The impact, while slight, shook the Stewart Stadium press box at Weber State University. A few minutes later, the Weber State Wildcats and former Alta High School star running back Josh Davis outdid Mother Nature and had the stadium rocking.

Davis returned the opening kickoff of the Wildcats' 2017 home opener against Montana Western 49 yards, setting the stage for what can only be described as the complete annihilation of the Bulldogs. Led by a powerful rushing attack, dynamic special teams and nearly flawless defense, No. 22-ranked Weber State handily defeated Montana Western 76-0.

The 76 points broke the school record for points in a game (74), and were also the most scored by the Wildcats since 2008, when they defeated the Bulldogs 62-6. The shutout was the first for Weber State since 2007, when it blanked Northern Colorado 23-0.

Suffice to say it was a historic night for the pride of Weber County.

“I thought we played a good game today. I thought we did what we were supposed to do,” said Weber State head coach Jay Hill. “I don’t know how good (Montana Western) is. I really don’t. A lot of times when you get in a game like this you probably should win, and look good doing it. That is not always the way it happens. I thought it was good that our players came out and executed the game plan well.”

Did they ever. The Wildcats finished with 485 yards of total offense, including 317 rushing yards. Seven different players ran the ball into the end zone, headlined by Kevin Smith, with two rushing scores, and Rashid Shaheed, whose third-quarter touchdown of 67 yards was the longest play of the day.

Return man Xequille Harry was explosive as well, returning three Bulldog punts a total of 96 yards while gifting Weber State excellent field position time and time again.

From the outset, the Wildcats were simply a class above the Bulldogs. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Stefan Cantwell threw a dime to a streaking TyJuan Prince, only to have the wide-open speedster drop the pass in the end zone. Seven plays later, Weber State found the end zone anyway, courtesy of a 3-yard scamper by junior running back Treshawn Garrett.

That score was just the beginning as the Wildcats went on to score 13 additional first-quarter points. Kicker Trey Tuttle was responsible for eight, six of which came via field goals, and Cantwell earned six on a tough 4-yard run that ended with a SportsCenter-worthy leap.

“I had a couple of receivers making their way, but I saw an opening and I took it,” said Cantwell. “Usually I lower my head, lower my shoulder, and honestly I have no idea where that came from. It was just a spur of the moment thing.”

The second quarter was more of the same as Weber State racked up 28 more points. Cantwell was heavily involved again, completing a 14-yard pass to tight end Andrew Vollert and a 49-yarder to Prince. The Wildcats' running game began to exert itself as well, as sophomore Kevin Smith broke free for two scores.

Not to be left out was the Weber State defense, which played a nearly flawless first half. Safety Jordan Preator had a particularly impactful evening, intercepting two Montana Western passes.

“The front seven is what gets us picks,” said Preator, deflecting praise for his accomplishments. “They do the work by putting pressure on the quarterback, and we (defensive backs) get all the fame.”

Hill was a little more complimentary of Preator, noting, “He was huge for us. We were a little worried about our safety play coming out of spring ball, and tonight they were one of our strengths.”

Even as the second- and third-string Wildcats began to make their way onto the field, Weber State maintained its dominance en route to 76 points.

“That got hard for me,” said Hill. “You call off the dogs, you don’t want to put up points like that, but at the same time I was proud of the guys.”

Hill added, “We should absolutely gain confidence from a game like this. We went out and did what we were supposed to do. How good is this team? I really don’t know yet. We will find out a lot about our team this week against Cal. After tonight though, we should go into that game knowing we can play good.”

For now, these Wildcats are the best in school history.