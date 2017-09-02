NEW ORLEANS — LSU established dominance on the offensive line early in the clash with BYU in the Superdome Saturday night — work from an offensive line that was supposed to be young but talented.

Talented got it done early as the Tiger blockers kept quarterback Danny Etling upright making easy reads and throws and moved BYU’s defensive front around just enough to get Heisman Trophy candidate Derrius Guice to be a workhorse.

After a shaky start with three penalties (unsportsmanlike, holding and an illegal shift) LSU’s front line dominated. LSU gained 269 yards on 38 plays in the first half. BYU’s offense struggled to gain 47 on 17 plays that caused the Cougar defense to be on the field too long in the first half.

LSU had the ball for 21:46 to just 8:12 for the Cougars.

Led by 29-game starting center Will Clapp (6-5, 314), the SEC skilled Tiger O-line included former Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone’s son K.J. Malone at left tackle (6-4, 321), left guard Garrett Brumfield (6-3, 299), right guard Ed Ingram (6-4, 314) and right tackle Toby Weathersby (6-6, 308), Most of those players were making 20-plus starts for the Tigers in their careers.

Guice carried a big load in the first half with a whopping 20 carries for 85 net yards. Sione Takitaki did get to Guice twice for tackles for losses early in the game. But LSU’s pass blocking made it easy for Etling to complete two third-and-8 situations on the Tigers’ first scoring drive.

A familiar producer of NFL draft talent, LSU enjoyed most of the highlights for a contingent of professional representatives on hand Saturday night. Organizations represented included the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Calgary Stampeders, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.