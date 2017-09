From Jim McMahon to BYU's uniforms, here's some Twitter reactions from BYU versus LSU:

Jim McMahon in the house

Catch me during the coin toss of #BYU #LSU game on @espn — Jim McMahon (@JimMcMahon) September 2, 2017

Had the honor of meeting super bowl champion and former BYU QB Jim McMahon before tonight's game #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/BZWTOlu5bU — Matt Foley (@THE_LongSnapper) September 3, 2017

BYU won the coin toss, most likely on account of Jim McMahon wearing sunglasses indoors at 8:30 p.m. — Alex Hickey (@bigahickey) September 3, 2017

BYU's uniforms a hit

BYU's royal blue tops with white pants were a hit on social media even with LSU fans:

BYU's uniforms are 🔥🔥🔥 — Jake Nazar (@ATVS_JakeNazar) September 3, 2017

BYU wearing their throwback/alternate, so two of the best uniforms in college football on the field. #LSUvsBYU — Adam Hester (@AHester32) September 3, 2017

byu and lsu's uniforms are both perfect — patrick mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) September 3, 2017

BYU & LSU's uniforms just look cool together. — Will Shelton (@wshelton2) September 3, 2017

I see BYU is wearing their best uniforms. — Jonathan Craig Hays (@TripleCrown9) September 3, 2017

Put it on a T-shirt

LSU fans clearly aren't aware that the LDS Church hasn't practiced polygamy for more than 100 years

LSU fans starting to catch on pic.twitter.com/bJpiZrRe6p — Stew (@CPA_Coug) September 3, 2017

At least one BYU didn't take this sitting down:

Look who's watching