SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook towns in northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey.

We're curious. Did you feel the #earthquake? — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) September 3, 2017

The major earthquake started at 5:56 p.m., rocking towns from Rexburg to Salt Lake City. Two weaker aftershocks took place, one 3.1 magnitude and the other 3.2, about 10 minutes later, according to the USGS.

Several smaller aftershocks continued periodically until about 6:44 p.m., according to USGS reports.

No damage is reported so far in Utah or Idaho.

Slye Gentle was working at Maverick at 102 S. Main in Soda Springs when he first felt the tremors. He was taking out garbage, he said, when the front doors and windows started "bouncing back and forth."

"I thought for a minute somebody slammed the door in the cooler, because that will make the windows vibrate a little bit," Gentle said. "But there's no way somebody could slam the door that hard."

Nothing fell off the shelves, he said, and the quake only lasted a few seconds.

"Made my legs jiggle a little bit," he said. "It was definitely weird."

The epicenter was approximately 10 miles from Soda Springs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.