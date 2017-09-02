Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team fell to 0-4 to open the 2017 season after the Trailblazers dropped a pair of matches on the final day of the Cal State Monterey Bay/Spring Hill Suites Otter Classic on Saturday at the CSUMB Kelp Bed. DSU came up on the short end of a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Cal Poly Pomona in the morning and closed tournament play with a 3-1 loss to Northwest Nazarene later in the day.

In the opener against CPP, the Trailblazers got off to a good start as DSU scored the first three points of the match. The Broncos pulled even at 4-4 and took the lead for good at 7-6 on their way to a 25-18 set one win. Dixie State bounced back in a big way in the second stanza as the Trailblazers broke a 5-5 tie with a 7-1 run and led by as many as seven points before settling for a 25-21 win to knot the match at a set apiece. The set win was DSU’s first of the year after being shut out in its first two matches on Friday.

Cal Poly Pomona reclaimed the match lead after taking set three, 25-16, but again Dixie State answered in game four with an 11-4 spurt that turned an 8-8 tie into a 19-12 Trailblazer lead. However, the Broncos had other ideas as CPP rallied with an 11-4 run of its own to eventually pull even at 23-23. Cal Poly Pomona then completed the rally by scoring three of the final four points of the stanza to claim a 26-24 win to end the match.

Sophomore right side hitter Lauren Gammell threw down a career-high 11 kills and posted .450 hitting percentage to lead the Trailblazers. Senior RS Brette Barney added eight kills, and junior Kayla Chapman finished with seven kills and co-led DSU with six total blocks. DSU hit .164 in the match and had 45 kills during the four sets.

In the finale against Northwest Nazarene, the Trailblazers fell into an early 6-1 first-set hole, but DSU managed to chip away at the deficit and eventually took the lead at 16-15 after a Shannon Sorensen kill. NNU wrestled the lead back and looked as if it was in control of the frame with a 22-19 advantage, but Dixie State scored the final six points of the stanza and clinched a 1-0 match lead after back-to-back Kara Moore service aces closed out the frame.

The Crusaders (4-0) squared the match at 1-1 with a 25-22 win in set two, then rolled to a 25-13 triumph in game three to take a 2-1 match lead. NNU led for most of the fourth set, though DSU had a shot to extend the match to a fifth game after the Trailblazers rallied to knot the score at 21-21. But the Crusaders closed out the match with a 4-1 spurt to end any chance of a DSU comeback.

Chapman, Gammell, Sorensen and junior Hannah Doonan each recorded eight kills in a balanced DSU attack, while junior libero Sid Brandon collected a season-high 24 digs. DSU hit .197 for the match and finished with 45 kills overall.

Dixie State wraps up the non-conference portion of the 2017 regular season slate next weekend as the Trailblazers travel to Ellensburg, Washington, for the annual D2 West Region Volleyball Showcase, hosted by Central Washington, on Sept. 7-9.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.