Dixie State’s women’s soccer team posted its second-straight shutout victory to open the 2017 season with a 2-0 result at Northwest Nazarene on Saturday afternoon at the NNU Soccer Field.

In a relatively quiet first half that saw only three total shot attempts, the Trailblazers had the best scoring chance of the two sides midway through the 13th minute when senior Darian Murdock fired a ball that struck off the crossbar and away from the goal.

However, Dixie State finally broke through in the 63rd minute when freshman Brooklyn Vogelsberg netted her first collegiate goal on a deflected feed from fellow freshman Tori Page. Page then tallied her first career goal nearly eight minutes later when she headed in a two-touch ball played in by senior Tana Singley and junior Jessica Ogilvie.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazer defense stymied the Crusaders, holding NNU to just two total shot attempts in the match.

“We struggled to find our flow in the first half, but defensively we were rock solid,” DSU head coach Kacey Bingham said. “We asked the team to simplify our play in our attack in the second half and we finally started pressing. Big game for our freshmen [Page and Vogelsberg] to show up and get some points for us."

Dixie State continues its road swing to begin the 2017 campaign next weekend as the Trailblazers head to Rohnert Park, California, for a pair of non-conference matches. DSU opens the trip against host Sonoma State on Thursday, Sept. 7, followed by a date vs. Southern Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.