Ender and Chloe Rasmussen admire his face painting of Mike Wazowski in the mirror at the Chalk the Walk event at the Salt Lake County Library’s Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Saturday. More than 90 artists and teams of all skill levels showed off their chalk art on 6-by-6 foot squares on the sidewalks surrounding the Viridian Event Center.

