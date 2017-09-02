OGDEN CANYON — A 64-year-old woman from Salt Lake County died in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon on state Route 39, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told police a motorcycle was driving east on S.R. 39 through Ogden Canyon around 1:45 p.m. when the male driver suddenly lost control, the motorcycle laid down and slipped, ejecting both the driver and the female passenger, said Weber County Sheriff's Sgt. Matt Jensen.

The 58-year-old driver, of Ogden, suffered head injuries and was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The woman died at the scene from head injuries, Jensen said.

The victims' names weren't immediately released Saturday.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet. No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators are looking into whether the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Ogden Canyon was expected to be closed until 5 p.m. as police investigate the crash.