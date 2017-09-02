We came to highways with cops in front of them with a couple of feet of water. In some parts, we drove through a foot of water.

NEW ORLEANS — Ever since the game between BYU and LSU, to be played in Houston, was announced in January 2015, BYU alumnus and Houston resident Cameron Clarke had it circled on his calendar.

Clarke, a St. George native, has been a medical school student at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Clarke’s family had been planning for a long time to travel to Texas for the game and to visit him.

Then Hurricane Harvey hit Houston last weekend and forced Saturday's game from NRG Stadium to the Superdome in New Orleans.

While Clarke’s family members changed their flight to New Orleans, Clarke drove there Friday afternoon. Due to water caused by Harvey that covered the roads in eastern Texas and western Louisiana, a drive that usually takes six hours lasted eight hours and was full of detours.

“We had to go on a bunch of country roads out in the middle of nowhere, going north and then going south, going around the interstate,” Clarke said. “We came to highways with cops in front of them with a couple of feet of water. In some parts, we drove through a foot of water. There was no other way to get around it. It felt like my car was a boat. I have a small car and I was worried about getting it stuck on the way.”

At certain points of the drive, Clarke stopped and talked to drivers heading west to find out the condition of the roads ahead.

“We had three or four different routes until we found one that worked,” he said. “One guy told us there was six or seven feet of water on the road in front of us. So we turned back and went 20 or 30 minutes in the other direction and found a way to get through.”

Clarke lives on the second floor of an apartment building in Houston, where Harvey unleashed torrential rain last weekend.

“Last Sunday we couldn’t leave our apartment,” he recalled. “The water was up to our thighs in the streets. Last week we walked around and rode bikes to get to places. It was like a war zone. There were hardly any people out at all and Blackhawk helicopters flying across the sky and it was dark everywhere. It was crazy.”

Going to the BYU-LSU game turned out to be more adventurous than Clarke expected it would be before Hurricane Harvey.

“I was so excited that I wouldn’t have to travel to go to a game. Then I had to travel eight hours,” he said. “But anytime BYU plays against a big opponent, I’m excited to go.”

BYU fans from the Beehive State had to re-route flights in order to be in New Orleans. One airline was charging $2,500 to re-route flights from Houston to New Orleans, so some Cougar fans flew into Houston and drove to the Crescent City.

Ryan Ellertson and his 13-year-old son, Drew, of Cedar Hills, were grateful to get their flight changed from Houston to New Orleans without paying any extra fees.

The Ellertsons made the most of their visit to New Orleans, eating beignets at Café Du Monde in the French Quarter and taking an Airboat Adventure Swamp Tour, where they saw alligators and got to hold a baby alligator, before attending Saturday’s game.

“We were able to do some things here in New Orleans we wouldn’t have been able to do in Houston,” Ellertson said.