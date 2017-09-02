Sophomore midfielder Gustavo Ortega tallied his first two collegiate goals, including the game’s “golden goal” just more than two minutes into the first overtime period, to lift Dixie State’s men’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Montana State Billings on Saturday afternoon at Westminster College’s Dumke Field.

MSUB (0-2-0) attempted just one shot in the first half, but the Yellowjackets made it count as Niklas Schregel scored from 8 yards out in the 41st minute to stake his side to a 1-0 lead. The Trailblazers netted the equalizer midway through the 64th minute when senior Ather Dawood played a high cross to Ortega, who headed the ball past MSUB keeper Javier Hernandez from 6 yards out to tie the match at 1-1.

Then in overtime, sophomore Moises Medina served a ball into Ortega, who chipped a point-blank shot that got through Hernandez and into the goal at the 2:13 mark of the period to end the match.

DSU’s defense held MSUB to just total three shot attempts in the match, all of which were on goal. Sophomore keeper Zach Nielson (W, 2-0-0), who came on to start the second half, collected a pair of saves to earn his second win in as many outings. The Trailblazers attempted 17 shots, seven on frame, with Ortega and Medina finishing with two shots on goal apiece.

DSU continues its current road swing to open the 2017 season next weekend as the Trailblazers head to Colorado Springs for a pair of matches. DSU opens the trip against Eastern New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 9, and faces Colorado-Colorado Springs on Monday, Sept. 11.

