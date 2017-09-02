SALT LAKE CITY — Throughout training camp and preseason practices, the 25th-ranked Utah Utes insisted their focus was on North Dakota. However, after opening the season with a 37-16 win over the Fighting Hawks Thursday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, things changed.

Utah’s focus is now on Saturday’s rivalry game at BYU. The Utes have a six-game winning streak in the hotly contested series.

“We’re going to go down South and we’re going to handle our business,” said quarterback Tyler Huntley. “That’s what we’re going to do.”

Safety Chase Hansen, who graduated from Lone Peak High School in Highland, was more subdued about it.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said, adding that the Cougars are a good team.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for the Cougs,” Hansen said later. “I think we both know that it’s an intense rivalry. For whatever reason, the fans get even more intense, so the atmosphere should be fun. We’ve got a lot of preparing and a lot of work to do.”

Utah receiver Darren Carrington, an Oregon transfer who played in three “Civil War” games against Oregon State, is aware of the situation the Utes will face in Provo.

“I heard a lot about it,” Carrington said. “I heard it’s an intense rivalry and we’re definitely coming in there ready.”

It’ll be the Utes’ first appearance at LaVell Edwards Stadium since 2013.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham referred to the upcoming contest as the “next opponent” and “next game” in his remarks following the season-opener. He said the Utes have “plenty to work on” in the nine days before making the trip.

Among the things Whittingham cited was better ball security with the offense, improved pass protection and more havoc plays — takeaways and sacks — on defense.

Whittingham is hopeful the Utes will be healthy. A couple of players, he said, were scheduled to get X-rays on Friday. Wide receiver Raelon Singleton took a hard hit and Whittingham said he was a “little bit sore in the rib section.” Starting linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga, meanwhile, was seen on the sidelines on crutches with a boot on his left foot.

“We’ll know a lot more tomorrow about the health,” Whittingham told reporters. “You won’t, but I will.”

Whittingham has a policy of only discussing season-ending injuries. Utah’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday.

The Utes were scheduled to watch film Friday before getting the weekend off.

“Then come back Monday ready to work on the next game,” Whittingham said. “So that’s where we’re at.”

