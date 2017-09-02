Utah State cross-country kicked off the 2017 season by sweeping the USU-hosted Sagebrush Invitational on Saturday. It was the second time in three years the Aggies swept the event by winning the men’s and women’s races and placing first in both team scores.

“It’s still early, so I’m not saying that’s the way all the races are going to go, but I like the fact that these guys took care of business and did what they were supposed to do,” said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel. “Coaches Artie (Gulden) and Sarah (Griggs) prepared them very well, both mentally and physically. It was a great job on their part and a great effort on the part of the athletes.”

The men placed first with 22 points, finishing ahead of Weber State’s 37, while the Aggie women took first with 15 points, defeating Weber State (56) and Utah (79).

On the men’s side, senior Dillon Maggard captured first with a time of 21:12.62, edging sophomore teammate James Withers who finished in 21:18.42.

“Toward the bottom of the course, when some of the Weber State guys went, I had instructions to go over at the pasture loop, but once they went, I couldn’t reel myself in,” Maggard said. “I just kind of went from there, started building a bit and upping the pace. Toward the top of the hill and coming down the hill, I started to try to get away and make sure I was clear of everyone.”

For the third-consecutive year, a newcomer on the women’s team captured the event title, as junior transfer Alyssa Snyder claimed the top spot with a time of 17:39.35. Snyder joins Bailee Parker (2016) and Kashley Carter (2015) as newcomers to win their first race in the last three seasons.

“It’s definitely a nice start to my Utah State career,” Snyder said.

Other top-10 finishers on the men’s side included sophomore Luke Beattie, who came in fifth with a time of 21:21.47, while sophomore J.D. Thorne posted a time of 21:27.53 to place sixth. Senior Spencer Fehlberg (21:38.97), redshirt freshman Brody Smith (21:41.86) and freshman Haydon Cooper (21:42.79) rounded out the top 10 by placing eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

In the women’s race, junior Tavia Dutson claimed second with a time of 17:59.30, while juniors Cierra Simmons (18.07.36) and Presli Hutchison (18:07.46) took fourth and fifth, respectively. Senior Tori Parkinson ran an 18:07.65 to take sixth, as fellow senior Kelsey Yamauchi-Richins ran an 18:12.90 to place seventh. Rounding out the Aggies in the top 10, freshman Katie Struthers ran a 19:25.44 to take 10th.

Utah State is back in action in two weeks at the BYU Autumn Classic in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Utah State will also host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial on Friday, Oct. 6, as well as the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday, Oct. 27.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.