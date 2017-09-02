The Utah Valley men's and women's cross-country teams started off their respective seasons on the right foot with team victories behind first-place finishes from senior leaders Tyson Lambert and Savannah Berry on Saturday at the UVU Invitational.

Lambert, who opened his senior campaign with a win after running a time of 15:15.8, led the way for two top-three Wolverine finishers en route to helping the men edge second-place Southern Utah by one point in the men's 5K. In his Utah Valley debut, freshman Anthony Ocequeda rounded out UVU's top-three finishers in third place, following less than 30 seconds behind Lambert with a time of 15:41.7.

"It was a fun course," said Lambert. "I'm happy that we have a lot of new freshmen contributors and it was a good race for all of us together, and individually I was really excited I was able to win."

In the women's 5K, Berry followed suit in her own senior season debut to claim the top spot with a time of 18:33.7 to lead a 1-2 finish by UVU. Crossing the finish line shortly after Berry, Utah Valley senior McKayla Morgan enjoyed the opening act of her final season in second place with a time of 18:55.8 as one of three top-five finishers for the Wolverines.

"I think we did really well. I'm really happy out it," Berry said. "This is a very promising team, and we have a lot of good freshmen who did a great job today."

Senior Shevaun Ames kicked off her fourth year in the green in white in fifth place with a time of 19:05.5, as UVU's women had all five of their scorers land inside the top 10 on the day. Paired with senior counterparts, freshmen Hannah Branch (19:18.3) and Miah Weaver (19.32.0) each recorded strong Wolverine debuts in seventh and 10th place, respectively.

"That was a great race from Shevaun," said Utah Valley head coach Scott Houle. "I'm proud of her because she's really turned herself into a cross-country runner instead of just a track runner. Our freshmen did a great job and for the girl's team this is probably the best we've started the season."

The Wolverines saw their men's team conclude the race with three top-10 finishers, as sophomore Adrian Jones finished in sixth place with a time of 16:00.8. Utah Valley freshman Geofrey Kemboi's 11th-place finish (16:10.8) and senior Logan Petty's 12th-place finish (16:13.1) helped clinch the team victory as the squad's final two scorers, holding off the Thunderbird's final scorer, Sage Ducote, who finished just 7.8 seconds behind Petty.

"Tyson Lambert was no surprise. He's really strong and loves hills. Anthony was a surprise because I wasn't expecting that this time of the year. Then, I was really surprised by Adrian Jones because he's a steeplechase runner that's converted and has done what he needed to do in the summer to be competitive," said Houle.

Overall, Utah Valley tallied 33 points in the men's race to earn the narrow victory ahead of second-place finisher SUU with 34 points. Following the in-state rivals was Idaho State in third (59 points) and Westminster (120 points).

In the women's race, UVU finished the day with 24 points and was followed by SUU in second with a score of 52, edging third-place finisher ISU by one point. Westminster finished the meet in fourth with 115 points.

Utah Valley looks to continue its momentum gained in two weeks when it travels to Riverside, California, for the UC Riverside Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16.